Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 11 Apr

Mix bag with further potential weakness in USD/JPY & AUD/USD right below key resistance.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2019 12:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Push up within range with 1.1285 remains as upside trigger 

  • Managed to hold the 1.1240 key short-term pivotal support (also the former neckline resistance of the minor “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish reversal configuration) post ECB and staged the expected rebound as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • No major changes on its short-term key elements. Maintain bullish bias with 1.1285 as the upside trigger level and an hourly close above it reinforces a further push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.1316/1325 (minor swing high area of 25/26 Mar 2019, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the slide from 20 Mar 2019 high to 02 Apr 2019 low & exit target potential of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders”).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close below 1.1240 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest 07 Mar/02 Apr 2018 swing low areas of 1.1175.

 

GBP/USD – 1.3120 remains the key resistance to watch

  • Yesterday’s push up has been rejected by the 1.3120 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous amid the conclusion of the U.K/EU summit to offer an extension of the Brexit deadline to end Oct 2019. No change, maintain bearish bias within a range trading environment and a break below the minor ascending trendline in place since last Fri, 05 Apr low now acting as a support at 1.3070 reinforces the potential drop to retest the 1.2980/2960 minor range support in place since 11 Mar 2019 in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.3120 negates the bearish tone for a further push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3190 (former ascending range support from 03 Jan 2019 low & minor descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high).

 

USD/JPY – Further push down in progress  

  • Staged the expected slide and hit the first near-term support/target of 110.85 as per highlighted in our previous report before it staged a bounce of 30 pips to print a current intraday high of 111.13 in today, Asian session. The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which increases the risk of another minor downleg in price action.
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 111.30 (minor descending trendline from 05 Apr 2019 high & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 05 Apr 2019 high to yesterday, 10 Apr low of 110.81) for a slide to retest 110.85 and an hourly close below it reinforces a further potential drop to target 110.50 next (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rebound form 25 Mar 2019 low to 05 Apr 2019 high).
  • On the other hand, a break above 111.30 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards 111.80 and even 112.10 next.

 

AUD/USD – Risk of minor downside reversal at medium-term range resistance

  • Broke above the 0.7150 upper limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report and it almost met the next resistance at 0.7180 (printed a high of 0.7175 in yesterday, 10 Apr U.S. session). Right now, it is hovering right below a significant resistance zone of 0.7180/7200 (the medium-term descending range resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high, swing high area of 21 Feb 2019 & a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster) coupled with the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator that has started to inch down from its extreme overbought level.
  • Flip to a bearish bias with 0.7200 as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to test 0.7130 and a break below it reinforces a further slide towards the 0.7060 minor range support in place since 20 Mar 2019 in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a clearance above 0.7200 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7290 (31 Jan/01 Feb 2019 swing high area).
Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.