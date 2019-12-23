Cross Check AUDJPY GBPCHF EURCAD EURNZD

We take a step back and look at the weekly charts of select FX crosses.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 23, 2019 2:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


AUD/JPY: A bullish channel has been developing on the weekly chart, since AUD/JPY failed to close the week below January’s flash-crash low in August. Moreover, a bullish outside week marks a swing low at 73.80 and prices are now consolidating below December’s high. From here, we’d take a break above 76.30 as a warning of a trend reversal.

Obviously, it would also assume risk-on sentiment was broadly spread. As we head into 2020 there are concerns over the repo market, despite the Fed pumping billions into it for the new year. So be mindful that we could see bouts of a volatility across markets if a funding squeeze occurs. Remember, it was early January that we saw the yen flash crash which saw the daily range span that  of a year. But if the Fed do manage to keep the issues contained, AUD/JPY could be off to a brighter start to the year.


GBP/CHF: Last week’s bearish engulfing candle suggests we may have seen a significant top on the pair. Which is interesting, as that would suggest we’re headed towards a hard Brexit (and therefor a dovish BOE). Still, it failure to hold above the trendline and clear momentum shift are worth noting.

The decline has stalled above 1.2677 support and we’d expect prices to consolidate over the coming week/s. We may even see a pullback within the 1.2677 – 1.2894 range. However, if we see a clear break beneath 1.2677


EUR/CAD: A series of tall upper shadows shows that there’s plenty of supply around 1.4770. After printing three bearish hammers over four weeks, last week saw a break lower to confirm the reversal patterns and now prices appear set to retest lows around 1.4440.

As price action has generally been choppy since June, its to yet clear whether it has the energy to break to new lows. But if it can break below 1.4400 it brings the lows around 1.4053 into focus.


EUR/NZD: We finally saw it break out of range on Friday which allows the week to close beneath the bullish trendline.

Form here it looks like a run for 1.6527 is on the cards, although we’d also expect prices to consolidate over the next few weeks. Regardless, bias remains bearish whilst prices trade below 1.7000.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Today 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: FOMC, META, AAPL and AMZN in focus
Yesterday 04:26 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

interest_rates_02
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:48 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:51 AM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:58 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.