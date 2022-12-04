Commitment of traders report (COT): 4 Dec 2022

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 4, 2022 8:02 AM
Research
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 29th 2022:

  • Weekly volume change was relatively light for FX majors, all coming below +/-4.4k
  • Traders continued to de-risk from GBP with gross longs and shorts falling to their lowest levels since May and March respectively.

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 29th 2022:

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on silver futures in 6 months
  • Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
  • Net-long exposure to platinum futures rose to its highest level since March 2020

 

 

