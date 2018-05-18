Short-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY (Fri, 18 May)
Key technical elements
- Since its 19 Mar 2018 low of 80.54, the CAD/JPY has started to evolve into a medium-term ascending channel with its upper limit/resistance at 87.90 and lower limit at 84.50/20 (see daily chart).
- The daily RSI oscillator has staged a bullish breakout from its former corresponding descending resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 86%. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
- The key short-term support rests at 85.80 which is defined by the minor ascending channel support from 08 May 2018 low and the former medium-term range resistance from 13 Apr/03 May 2018.
Key Levels (1 to 3 days)
Intermediate support: 86.15
Pivot (key support): 85.80
Resistances: 87.10 & 87.90/88.00
Next support: 84.50/20
Conclusion
Therefore as long as the 85.80 short-term pivotal support holds, the CAD/JPY is likely to continue its up move to target the intermediate resistance at 87.10 before the medium-term resistance of 87.90/88.00 (medium-term ascending channel resistance from 19 Mar, pull-back resistance of former major ascending trendline support from 09 Nov 2016 & Fibonacci projection cluster).
However, failure to hold at 85.80 shall negate the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the medium-term support at 84.50/20.
Charts are from eSignal