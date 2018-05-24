Chart of the day AUDUSD short term mean reversion rebound remains intact

AUD/USD may stage a further upleg holding above 0.7520 key short-term support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 24, 2018 6:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD (Thurs, 24 May)



Key technical elements

  • Since its 09 May 2018 low of 0.7410, the AUD/USD had managed to inch high to print a recent high of 0.7605 on 22 May 2018. The recent rebound has surpassed the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 Apr 2018 swing high to 09 May 2018 low. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches its corresponding significant resistance at the 55% level (see daily chart).
  • In shorter-term, the AUD/USD has started to evolve into a minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration with its lower boundary now acting as a support at 0.7520. The upper limit of the minor “Ascending Wedge” stands at 0.7625 which confluences closely with the 0.7655 pull-back resistance of the former major “Ascending Wedge” support from Jan 2016 and the 50%/61.8 % Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 19 Apr high to 09 May 2018 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator remains positive above its corresponding support at the 40% level which indicates that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7540

Pivot (key support): 0.7520

Resistances: 0.7625 & 0.7655

Next supports: 0.7450 & 0.7415

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7520 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/USD may see a further potential push up to target the next resistances at 0.7625 follow by 0.7655 next within its short-term mean reversion rebound phase.

However, failure to hold at 0.7520 invalidates the short-term mean reversion rebound to see a continuation of its medium-term downtrend to retest 0.7450 and the 09 May 2018 swing low of 0.7415 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:09 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:36 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.