Canadian Jobs data solid USDCAD

The BOC will take note of the strong employment print, as they are currently the frontrunner to taper monetary policy!

April 9, 2021 11:00 AM

Canadian Jobs data solid: USD/CAD

The Canadian Employment Change for March was +301,100 vs and expectation of +100,000 and +259,200 in February.  The number was strong across the board, with the breakdown split between +175,000 fulltime jobs and +128,000 part time jobs.  The level of employment is within 1.5% of  February 2020 levels (pre-covid)!  In addition, the Unemployment Rate fell from 8% to 7.5%, vs 8% expected.  Canada has signaled they may be one of the first to begin tapering their stimulus program, and this number will make the BOC’s decision a little easier.  However, Ontario just entered a lockdown and coronavirus cases are rising across the country.  The BOC meets on April 21st. They may be more interested in April’s jobs data than March’s.

On a daily timeframe, the short-term move lower in USD/CAD on the data release (roughly 30 pips) hasn’t broken any significant levels.  The pair has been in a descending wedge since the beginning of the pandemic on March 2020. The RSI became oversold and diverged with price throughout the first quarter of this year, however it has since bounced, and price remains in the wedge.  The expectation from a descending wedge is that price will break to the upside. With the RSI back in neutral territory and USD/CAD mid-range with the wedge as it approaches the apex, we may have to wait for the BOC meeting to see a significant move.  The top trendline of the wedge crosses at near 1.2675 and the bottom trendline crosses near the March 18th lows near 1.2400.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, on a short-term 240-minute timeframe, the move lower in USD/CAD is threatening to break below the upward sloping trendline of a symmetrical triangle near 1.2540.  If price breaks below, the next support is the April 5th lows near 1.2500, ahead of the previously mentioned long-term downward sloping trendline of the wedge on the daily near 1.2400.  1.2365 is the March 18th lows and final support before price can drop to 1.2060 (see daily).  Initial resistance is at 1.2647, which is the March 30th highs.  Above there is the short-term downward sloping trendline from the symmetrical triangle on the 240-minute timeframe near 1.2680, which confluences with the longer-term trendline from the descending wedge.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After an earlier delay, the BLS reported US PPI which was stronger than expected.  However, the stronger Canadian employment change is outweighing the strong PPI data.  Therefore, USD/CAD is offered.  As the Fed has said they are not concerned about inflation, the US PPI shouldn’t matter much.  However, the BOC will take note of the strong employment print, as they are currently the frontrunner to taper monetary policy!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex Employment Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Today 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.