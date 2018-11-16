Brexit stasis calms UK markets

The sense of calm that has filtered into UK markets, partly from elsewhere, makes it into the closing stretch of the week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2018 8:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

The sense of calm that has filtered into UK markets, partly from elsewhere, makes it into the closing stretch of the week.

Sterling stays put, like Gove

Brexit stasis – Theresa May obviously has no intention of considering her position – and an apparent stemming of the stream of ministerial exits, bring surface stability to sterling. The remaining cabinet touchstone, Michael Gove, Environment Secretary, said he would not resign, adding he had confidence in the Prime Minister. Those determined to oust her have reportedly failed for the umpteenth time to coral the number of consents required to trigger the beginnings of a confidence procedure. Neither the PM, nor the Brexit deal draft, are out of the woods yet. For one thing, that is evident in the pound traded against the dollar having been obdurately stuck under the ‘crisis range’ of roughly $1.2814-$1.2837 since Thursday’s nosedive.

‘Crisis range’

Traders are using the band as a rough and ready gauge of the crisis. Continued GBP/USD trade below signifies the degree of confidence lost in the pound and possibly in the economy due to risks of a no deal/bad deal Brexit, has yet to return. Below the week’s $1.2722 low would represent further deterioration of the situation that might begin to look terminal for the deal and perhaps the government. More positively, other cues suggest volatility is beginning to abate. Most notably, sterling implied volatility – that rate at which options trading projects the pound will swing – is set to close lower for the first day after six consecutive daily elevations to new two-year highs. Actual volatility, as per the simple volatility index in the chart below, has also ebbed.

Technical analysis chart: sterling/dollar spot – 30-minute intervals - 16/11/2018 12:31:34

Brexit remains a tinder box of course. The next pinch point is most likely to be a parliamentary vote in December. But another upset could come as early as the EU meeting at which the draft is meant to be ratified, late this month. We expect that market participants will require further and clearer fundamental indications that this is now a more of a crisis passed to let their guard down further.

Related tags: Sterling Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.