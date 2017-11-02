BoE set to unveil historic interest rate rise

The Bank of England’s Super Thursday is finally here and the pound is, well, not really that excited at the time of this writing. If analysts have read Governor Mark Carney and his Monetary Policy Committee colleagues’ signals correctly, we should see an interest rate rise at this meeting.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2017 7:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England’s Super Thursday is finally here and the pound is, well, not really that excited at the time of this writing. If analysts have read Governor Mark Carney and his Monetary Policy Committee colleagues’ signals correctly, we should see an interest rate rise at this meeting. Given the pound’s recent strength it make sense if those who bought on the back of the rumours are taking some off the table, fearing the move may be priced in. Profit-taking is therefore at least partially responsible for the pound’s slight weakness ahead of the BoE’s decision. But sterling may bounce back just ahead of the announcement on opportunistic buying, before potentially surging higher if the BoE does raise interest rates and sound more hawkish than the market currently expects.

The negative impact of Brexit on sterling has raised borrowing costs, causing inflation to rise across the board. With the CPI climbing to 3.0%, the BoE cannot risk overcook inflation. So, the Official Bank Rate is likely to rise from its current record low level of 0.25% by 25 basis points to 0.50% while no change is expected to be announced as far as the Asset Purchase Facility is concerned. This would be the first rate rise since July 2007 – a historic moment. While many think this may be a “one and done” rate increase, it could be that inflation may rise further in the coming months, say as a result of higher oil prices. Consequently, the Bank may have to tighten its belt further, and do so more quickly than the market expects. If this fear is shared by the MPC and conveyed in the Inflation Report, then don’t be surprised to see a massive bullish response from the pound later this afternoon. Alternatively, if the BoE continues to expect that inflation will ease back quickly then that could undermine sterling. The biggest surprise would be if the MPC decides against raising interest rates at this meeting. That would be a shock outcome, but a possibility nonetheless.

If we are to see a bullish response from the pound then it would make sense to pair it against a weaker rival such as the Japanese yen or Swiss franc. Alternatively, sterling bears may get a better reaction in the event the currency slumps by pairing it against a stronger rival, such as the US dollar.

Related tags: Forex BOE GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.