﻿

Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower

Bitcoin saw the anticipated bounce above $60k on Wednesday, and there may still be some juice in the bullish tank for another crack at $70k - even if my bias for the weekly chart remains bearish further out.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:48 PM
crypto_01
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

View related analysis:

Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain

Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’

 

 

At the beginning of March and again this Wednesday, I outlined that tendency for Bitcoin to revert to volatile and choppy conditions each time it failed to hold above $70k. We saw two market tops and subsequent bear markets in 2021 following a false break of $70k, and the question now is whether history will repeat with a significant move lower.

 

Market Outlook Bitcoin

 

Of course, volatility cuts both ways. So even if Bitcoin does enter a bear market (defined by a 20% fall from its cycle high), that is not to say it will happen in a straight line. And that provide opportunities for bulls and bears, but the key point I am making is that the parabolic bullish phase appears to be over.

 

The bias on Wednesday was for Bitcoin futures prices to bounce above $60k, and so far that has played out. Yet prices are now trapped between $60k and a series of historical all-time highs (weekly and monthly close), and prices do seem to be interacting with them to show their significance. So today is a quick follow u0p to look at intraday price action and hopefully identify a near-term opportunity.

 

Bitcoin futures technical analysis (daily chart):

20240322bitcoinD1

The daily chart shows that Bitcoin futures did indeed bounce in line with the near-term bullish bias, a day after RSI (2) had reached oversold. Support was found above $60k and the daily chart closed above the $62,890 high-volume node, which suggests demand around that level. Therefore any pullbacks towards $63k may be favourable for bulls to seek dips.

 

Yet as the weekly RSI (2) remains below 50 but above the oversold zone, the bias remains for further losses on the weekly chart once the correction higher on the daily chart has played out.

 

 

Bitcoin futures technical analysis (1-hour chart):

20240322bitcoinH1

The 1-hour chart shows a clear acceleration from the $63k area (a high-volume node). Prices are now retracing against that move as they presumably fill the liquidity pockets left by the strong rally. But perhaps we are at or near a bullish inflection point for this timeframe. The RSI (2) reached oversold and a bullish engulfing / outside candle formed above the TPO VAH.

 

  • Bulls could seek dips above $64,400 with $67k as a target, a break above which brings $69k and $70k into focus
  • If prices continue lower, the next area of support for dip buyers to consider is the $63k area, near the HVN

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas BTC/USD Bitcoin USD Crypto assets

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
Today 02:13 AM
USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 01:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
Yesterday 08:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

crypto_01
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:48 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:02 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:42 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 10:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.