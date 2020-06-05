AUDUSD Retail sales better than feared

Official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped only 17.7% on month in April.

June 5, 2020
Official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped only 17.7% on month in April. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !
