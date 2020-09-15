AUDUSD glides higher after RBA minutes and before FOMC and jobs data

It’s been smooth sailing in the AUDUSD following the release of better than expected NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence numbers last week.

September 15, 2020 1:25 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data

The release of the confidence data coincided with the AUDUSD probing into the support near .7200c coming from the trendline drawn from the June .6776 low. A combination that provided the catalyst for the AUDUSD’s subsequent recovery as noted here.

No news was good news for the AUDUSD this morning as the September RBA meeting minutes lacked any further details following the inclusion of the dovish sentence below into the statement of the September 1st board meeting.

The board…continues to consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery.”

Following the minutes, the AUDUSD reclaimed the .7300c handle. However whether the rally can continue will depend on the outcome of the Tier 1 data doubleheader on Thursday - the FOMC meeting and then August Labour Force data for the Australian economy.

For an outline on what to expected from the FOMC meeting, please find below a link to City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta’ s excellent preview here.

Australian Labour Force data will be a tough one as always. Weekly ABS payroll data shows that Payroll jobs across Australia fell by 0.4%, over the month to 22 August, (ABS chart below).

AUDUSD glides higher after RBA minutes and before FOMC and jobs data

This suggests a fall of about -40k jobs is likely on Thursday. However, because of the methodology variation between the payroll and ABS survey measure, there is cause to look through the ABS data series and a +40k print wouldn’t surprise either. Hence, as usual, the clearest read will be via the unemployment rate which is expected to rise from 7.5% to 7.7%.

Technically, providing the AUDUSD remains above uptrend support .7220/90 and then trades above short-term resistance .7320/30 it would set the AUDUSD up for a retest of .the .7414 high, before .7500c.

Keeping in mind that a break/close below .7200/.7180 would be a negative development and warn of a deeper correction towards .7075/65.

In light of this, my preference is to take profit on AUDUSD longs and reassess after the dust from Thursday has settled.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Today 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets pull back despite Nvidia rally
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls Ahead of March High
Yesterday 05:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC Minutes Delay New Record Highs
Yesterday 05:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.