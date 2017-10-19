AUDNZD surges to new 2017 high

The AUD/NZD has enjoyed a massive rally today, rising a good 270 pips from the low to the high.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2017 1:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/NZD has enjoyed a massive rally today, rising a good 270 pips from the low to the high. It all started with stronger-than-expected employment data from Australia, which helped to boost the AUD earlier in the day. Employment in Australia climbed by nearly 20K last month, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 5.5% from 5.6%. Meanwhile China’s GDP growth slowed down in the third quarter to 6.8% from 6.9%, but this was expected, while industrial production at the world’s second largest economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.6% in September, up from 6.0% y/y the previous month. With China being Australia’s largest trading partner, this was also a piece of good news for the Aussie dollar. In New Zealand, the nationalist New Zealand First decided to support Labour instead of the incumbent National Party. The new coalition government will be led by Labour’s Jacinda Adern. Investors are concerned that under the leadership of the Labour party, the government is likely to pursue more aggressive reforms of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in order to widen the bank’s policy focus to cover more than just inflation. This may mean low rates for even longer than would have been the case under a National Party-led coalition. With RBNZ now likely to keep its monetary policy accommodative for longer, the interest rate differential between New Zealand and Australia is likely to narrow, should the RBA decide to tighten its belt in the coming months. Thus, the AUD/NZD exchange rate may appreciate further over the coming months.

From A technical point of view, the AUD/NZD continues to make higher highs and higher lows. The 50- day moving average is now also creating a gap above the 200-day moving average. Both MAs are pointing higher. These technical indications alone tell us objectively that the trend is indeed bullish. Today’s latest rally has pushed rates above the old high of around 1.1140, thus creating a new 2017 high. We now anticipate the broken resistance levels, ideally, at 1.1140, or worse the 1.0990-1.1020 range, to offer support upon any short-term pullback. On the upside, some of our near-term bullish objectives include the Fibonacci extension levels at 1.1235 (127.2%) and 1.1350 (161.8%), and round handles such as 1.1300, 1.1400 and 1.1500. The 2015 high, at 1.1680, is our longer-term bullish objective. We will remain bullish on AUD/NZD until and unless price breaks below the most recent low at 1.0895. Either that, of if it forms a clear reversal pattern at higher levels, first. 

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.