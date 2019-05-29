AUDJPY Looks Set To Follow EURJPY Lead

Risk aversion has seen the usual bid for the Japanese yen. EUR/JPY has already broken to cycle lows ahead of the pack, although AUD/JPY looks like it’s considering joining it for a dip.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2019 4:37 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday we highlighted that EUR/JPY bears could look to break beneath 122 and, earlier today, they did just that. Risk-off has swept its way through the Asia session although was initially contained to equity markets, where investors sold stocks in exchange for bonds to push yields lower. However, NZD/JPY has since broken lower and AUD/JPY is coiling up nicely near its lows to suggest it too is about to break out of compression.

We can see on the matrix above that implied volatility is now higher than realised volatility across the four time-horizons measured (compare the IV range to ATR) to underscore rising tensions in currency markets. So with AUD/JPY coiling up, it could indeed be headed for a breakout.


