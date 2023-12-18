AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes

The tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes has come across as more hawkish than that of the monthly monetary policy statement under the leadership of Michele Bullock as Governor, pointing to the risk of a similar outcome when the minutes of the RBA’s December meeting are released later Tuesday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:28 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Relative to the tone of the RBA’s monthly policy statement, the minutes of the past two meetings have screened as far more hawkish
  • AUD/USD rose as much as 0.35% and 0.17% respectively in the hour following the release of the October and November minutes
  • From a broader perspective, shifts in US 2-year yields are playing key role in dictating movements in AUD/USD right now

The tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes has come across as more hawkish than that of the monthly monetary policy statement under the leadership of Michele Bullock as Governor, pointing to the risk of a similar outcome when the minutes of the RBA’s December meeting are released later Tuesday.

RBA rate cuts getting priced for 2024

Up until the Fed’s dovish pivot last week, Australian overnight index swap markets were pricing a small risk the RBA would deliver a further increase in the cash rate early next year, taking it to 4.6%. However, so powerful has the Fed’s shift been on global interest rate expectations, the hawkish pricing has been all but erased with 12-month overnight index swaps currently sitting 15 basis points below the current cash rate of 4.35%.

But the RBA’s assessment may be far different

While the minutes are dated, not incorporating policy decisions from the Fed, ECB and BoE last week along with US PCE inflation and Australia’s jobs report, the risk is the tone will come across as hawkish when markets are now pricing in rate cuts.

For instance, the minutes expressed increasing optimism about labour market conditions, noted the cash rate was lower than in other advanced economies, acknowledged new forecasts were premised on the view there would be at least one more rate increase, or potentially two, and noted rising house prices mat indicate monetary policy may not be all that restrictive. That’s not the tone of a central bank considering cutting rates anytime soon. With recent domestic data providing no strong case to consider easing policy, the tone of the December minutes may screen as something similar.

Minutes to spark near-term upside in AUD/USD?

The divergent tone of the minutes and statement issued a fortnight earlier has seen modest AUD/USD strength in the hour following their release in both October and November, rising as much as 0.35% and 0.17% respectively.

Looking at AUD/USD on the daily, its struggles above .6720 continued Monday, logging a third consecutive failure to close above the level. A reversal in US 2-year yields, sparked by further attempts from Fed officials to walk back market pricing for more than 140 basis points of rate cuts next year, appears to have been the catalyst, helping the USD recover earlier losses.

With three consecutive failures above .6720, including a bearish hammer to start the week, the case for near-term downside appears to be building even though the longer-term picture remains constructive. It may have to go lower to go higher, essentially, helping to attract new buyers looking for fresh highs.

On the downside, former downtrend resistance is located at .6630 with horizontal support located at .6600. With the 200-day moving average found at .6577 and more pronounced horizontal support located at .6520, any deeper pullback would likely require a change in narrative on the pathway for US interest rates next year.

Alternatively, should AUD/USD manage to break and hold above .6520, traders will likely eye off a retest of the double-top set in June and July just below .6900.

aud dec 19

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD USD RBA FX Fed

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
Yesterday 03:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

united_states_03
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:30 AM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 01:19 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 13, 2023 10:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.