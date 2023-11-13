AUD/USD, gold, VIX, Nasdaq: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 13 Nov, 2023

Today 1:40 AM
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Large speculators increased their gross-long exposure to AUD/USD futures by 17.1% and trimmed shorts by -2.9% on the day of the RBA’s last hike. And this could be a significant development when you consider net-short exposure recently hit a record level of bearishness just six weeks ago, yet prices defied bears with a sustainable break beneath 63c. With an RBA member making hawkish noises today, I am now wondering if the star are aligning for a bit of a bounce on AUD/USD. Of course, firmer data from China will likely be required, alongside a hotter-than-like wage price index report on Wednesday.

Overall, weekly changes to net exposure were on the small side for forex majors last week, all coming in below +/- 10k. AUD/USD saw the largest change with net-short exposure being trimmed by nearly 8k contracts.

Alongside AUD/USD, we also look at market positioning for the VIX, Nasdaq 100, gold and WTI crude oil.

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday November 7, 2023:

20231113cotpctrankCI

 

20231113cotdashboardCI

  

Gold futures (GC) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold futures for a third consecutive week, by adding to longs and decreasing shorts. However, subsequent price action between Wednesday and Friday suggests some of those longs have since been closed out, as gold declined for a second week and at a faster pace. However, as traders remain net-long, I continue to suspect the current decline is part of a much-needed pullback, as gold managed to rally over 10% in 10 days – and such moves of over-extension require a retracement. With gold future trading around $1940, I’m looking for $1900 (round number or $1890 to hold as support, where a high-volume node from the prior rally resides.

20231113cotgold

 

AUD/USD (Australian dollar futures) – Commitment of traders (COT):

Large speculators reached a record level of net-short exposure six weeks ago on AUD/USD futures, yet the Aussie’s defiance has seen it remain above 63c and make some bears question their exposure. Net-short exposure also remains below -2 standard deviations to warn of a sentiment extreme. Therefore, it is interesting to note that gross longs increased slightly from low levels. Whilst the RBA hike was not deemed as hawkish as expected, earlier today an RBA member has once again warned that inflation may remain elevated and take longer to return to their 2-3% target than originally thought. And with a relatively low interest rate of 4.35%, the threat of another hike this year from the RBA is real – and that could help AUD/USD lift itself further from its lows. Wednesday’s wage price index will be a key focus for traders.

20231113cotAUD

 

VIX futures (VX) - Commitment of traders (COT):

As large speculators remain net-short VIX futures for a significant majority of the time, I am using the long-term average of net exposure as the bullish/bearish threshold. From this perspective, large speculators held their most bullish positioning since January 2019 last week and gross longs are once more turning higher. Yet the VIX index remains beneath its own long-term average of 19.78 and the S&P 500 has been on a strong rally. Do VIX traders know something we don’t? If so, we should perhaps be concerned that Santa’s rally may be cancelled this year – which typically kiss in on the second half of December.

20231113cotVIX

 

Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Asset manager’s net-long exposure to Nasdaq futures fell to its least bullish level in six months last week, on a combination of trimmed gross longs and increased short. So it is interesting to see that prices continued to rally into the back of the week, presumably as some of those shorts were closed out and fresh longs added.

The weekly chart shows that the Nasdaq 100 has broken out of a bull flag, which assumes it will eventually break above the 2021 highs to a fresh record. Unless the VIX traders are on to something, and another round of volatility and bearish price action for indices is due.

20231113cotnasdaq

 

WTI crude oil (CL) – Commitment of traders (COT):

Large speculators and managed funds continued to abandon oil by closing out longs and adding to their short exposure. And this saw WTI crude oil fall for a third consecutive week and test $75, a break beneath which brings the lower $70 target into focus which resides near a 161.8% Fibonacci projection.

20231113cotwti

 

 

