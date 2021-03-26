ASX200 higher despite concerns over new COVID scare and rebalancing

A week out from the start of the school holidays and the Easter Long weekend, a new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 has been detected in north Brisbane.

March 26, 2021 2:12 AM
Australian flag

How the new case, a 26-year-old man contracted the virus is unknown. However, after being infectious within the community since the 19th of March, health alerts have now been issued across 100’s of suburbs.

Given the State Premiers' very low tolerance of new locally transmitted cases with unknown sources, it has revived memories of the pre-Christmas “Northern Beaches” outbreak in Sydney that saw State borders slam shut, throwing the plans of holidaymakers into tatters.

Testing over the next three to four days is likely to determine whether a repeat will occur. The uncertainty that this creates is likely to weigh on the mind of local traders, already nervous ahead of the rumoured large end of month and end of quarter rebalancing flows in equities and bonds.

The Goldman Sachs pension model predicts around $US60bn of US equities need to be sold for month/quarter-end, the 4th largest over the past three years. JP Morgan has in a note to clients highlighted the risks of the large selling rebalancing flows not eventuating and the risks of the market moving higher in the near term.

When two big giants of Wall Street can’t agree on something like this it doesn’t make it easy for the rest of us!

This suggests that once the uncertainly created by the situation in Brisbane and month-end is in the rear vision mirror, it would pay to focus on the levels the ASX200 needs to break to end to the sideways trading, viewed since the beginning of March.

Specifically, should the ASX200 break and close above recent highs 6860ish it is likely to result in a test of the February 6938 high, with scope towards the top of the trend channel currently near 7050.

Aware that should the ASX200 break/close below recent lows 6670/50 it would negate the short-term bullish bias and result in a test of the year-to-date low, near 6500.

Learn more about trading indices

ASX200 higher despite concerns over new COVID scare and rebalancing

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex USD EUR

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Today 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 02:11 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:00 PM
        Forex trading
        The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 06:11 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.