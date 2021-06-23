Asian Open Fed Officials Disagree Over Inflation Gold Looks Weak Below 1800

Whilst the Fed agree inflation is to be transitory, there’s some disagreement as to how long that may be. The dollar’s downside is waning and gold is struggling to retest 1800.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2021 7:15 PM
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -7 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,291.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -80 points (-0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,794.89
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -19 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,798.07

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -15.95 points (-0.22%) to close at 7,074.06
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index fell -47.19 points (-1.14%) to close at 4,075.94
  • Germany's DAX  index fell -179.94 points (-1.15%) to close at 15,456.39
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -60.43 points (-0.91%) to close at 6,551.07

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -71.34 points (-0.21%) to close at 33,874.24
  • The S&P 500 index fell -4.6 points (-0.11%) to close at 4,241.84
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 3.827 points (0.03%) to close at 14,274.24


Learn how to trade indices


Indices mixed on Wall Street:

Fed members continued to hit the wires with Bostic saying he’d prefer to complete tapering before raising rates, backing up Powell’s view of prolonged low rates.  Yet Bostic and Fed Governor Bowman said separately they agree that the rise in in inflation may last longer than expected.

Stronger factory data helped US stocks start the session on a form footing, with the Markit manufacturing PMI rising to 62.6, up from 62.1 prior. Although the services PMI fell to 64.8 from 70.4, ultimately providing the broader equity market with headwinds. House sales also fell to a one-year low as prices continue to rally.

The Nasdaq 100 squeezed in another record high with its 0.03% gain although it was the FAANG index which outperformed with a 1.4% and closing to its highest level since April. The S&P 500 closed -0.11% lower with only three sectors closing higher (led by consumer discretionary). Utilities and materials were the worst performing sectors. The Dow Jones fell -0.21% and formed a small bearish inside day (after Tuesday’s small Doji), both of which closed beneath the 50-day eMA.

The ASX 200 is expected to open flat today, just below 7300. Given the market is ‘bracketing’ (not making new highs or lows then there’s a chance we could be in for some sticky trading around 7300. Still, it remains above it 20-day eMA (7262) so we may find some support around this level its next support zone sitting between 7200 – 7216.0.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7298.5 (-0.60%), 22 June 2021

  • Information Technology (1.1%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-1.36%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 75 (37.50%) stocks advanced, 116 (58.00%) stocks declined
  • 14 hit a new 52-week high, 0 hit a new 52-week low
  • 74% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 64.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 59% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.46%   -  Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Ltd  (SOL.AX) 
  • + 6.44%   -  Zip Co Ltd  (Z1P.AX) 
  • + 4.53%   -  Boral Ltd  (BLD.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -6.90%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 
  • -5.27%   -  Pro Medicus Ltd  (PME.AX) 
  • -3.52%   -  Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd  (FLT.AX)

 

Forex: The dollar’s downside is waning

It was another risk-on session for currencies with carry trades NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY leading the way higher. The Japanese and Swiss franc were the weakest currencies overnight as traders offloaded their safe-haven bets.

The US dollar index (DXY) closed beneath its 200-day eMA for a second day, yet formed a small bullish Doji to suggest downside momentum is waning. We’d need to see a break above last week’s high (50-week eMA) before assuming bullish continuation, but the dollar appears to be in a corrective phase against last week’s gains, as opposed to a complete reversal of them. Moreover, the US dollar remains the strongest currency month-to-date.

EUR/USD closed below its 200-day eMA and formed a small bearish doji, so perhaps a swing high is indeed in place for the euro. USD/JPY saw an intraday break above the March high yet practically closed on it. The daily trend structure remains bullish and the divergent theme between the Fed and BOJ remains favourable for further upside overall.


Learn how to trade forex


Gold is not taking advantage of the dollars pullback

The fact that gold bulls have not made better use of a weaker dollar is very telling. If dollar strength is to return (which it looks like it wants to on DXY) then gold could be set for another leg lower. So we have taken great interest in the resistance zone between 1800 – 1811 comprising of the 200-day / 100-day eMA, monthly S1 pivot and prior support level as we suspect these will be tough levels to crack, even if the dollar were to roll over tomorrow. Yesterday produced a bearish pinbar after yet (another) failed attempt to retest 1800, so we suspect the market is trying to top out. And tomorrow’s core CPI report could be key to making that occur.

Copper prices continued to climb after the Fed vowed to keep rates low. Prices broke cleanly back above trendline resistance and the weekly pivot point and rose to a four-day high, but meeting resistance at its 10-day eMA. Whilst momentum remains favourable to bulls over the near-term, there are a host of technical levels for bulls to overcome between 4.35 and 4.50 so we’ll see how prices react around such levels to see which camp hold the cards (given that gross shorts have been trending higher all year so far).

WTI printed an intraday breakout yet closed below the prior high with a bearish hammer, warning of near-term exhaustion to the trend. Prices had run higher earlier in the session as crude inventories fell more than expected, suggesting a tightening of the supply-demand balance.


Up Next (Times in AEST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.



Related tags: Gold Indices Commodities Copper Trade Ideas Fed

Latest market news

View more
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Yesterday 01:41 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:17 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold analysis: Metals down, oil up and US stocks hit fresh highs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 22, 2024 04:00 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 17, 2024 04:29 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.