Asian Open: Dollar hits near 2-year high post Fed, WTI breaks lower

The FOMC minutes reiterated the Fed’s extremely hawkish stance which saw the US dollar dominate the session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 6, 2022 11:53 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wednesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -144.67 points (-0.42%) to close at 34,496.51
  • The S&P 500 index rose -43.97 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -321.754 points (-2.17%) to close at 14,498.89

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -21 points (-0.28%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,469.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -360 points (-1.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,990.30
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -102 points (-0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,978.52
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -53 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,915.18
20220407moversCI

Wall Street was lower again overnight as the FOMC reinforced the view that an aggressive trajectory of rate hikes and balance sheet reduction is coming, starting at their next meeting. US equities were already under pressure the day prior following hawkish remarks from Daly and Brainard, but the minutes pushed the S&P 500 down to a 12-day low and test its 50-day eMA. 56% of its stocks declined, and 6 of its 11 sectors were in the red, led by consumer discretionary. Recovering to 4481, it has (for now at least) found support at the 50 and 20-day eMA.

ASX 200:

20220407moversASXci

The ASX 200 is expected to come under further pressure today. Yesterday was its most bearish session in three weeks and closed with a hanging man candle. Yet due to the strength of its rally into the 7500 area we suspect we’re now in a period of choppy trade, and whilst we see the potential for a pullback, would prefer to step aside and seek bullish setups at lower prices.

ASX 200: 7490.1 (-0.50%), 06 April 2022

  • Financial (0.7%) was the strongest sector and Info Tech (-2.88%) was the weakest
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 59 (29.50%) stocks advanced, 127 (63.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +6.92% - New Hope Corporation Ltd (NHC.AX)
  • +5.53% - Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX)
  • +4.78% - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -6.89% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)
  • -6.88% - Block Inc (SQ2.AX)
  • -6.53% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)

 

Demand and oversupply concerns weigh on oil

Energy prices were lower on concerns that the latest surge in covid cases in China would dent demand for oil, and that IEA (International Energy Agency) would release more oil from stockpiles. WTI fell to a 14-day low of 95.73 to closed beneath last week’s low. Natural gas left an ominous reversal candle just beneath its record high on the daily chart.

How to start oil trading

20220407oilCI

We can see on the hourly chart that WTI fell through 97.78 support, although prices have since pulled bac into a cluster of resistance levels around 98. The hourly candle is yet to close but it would be good to see a bearish hammer on this timeframe, or collection of reversal candles that close beneath the upper bounds of the zone to hint at a swing high. If satisfied that a lower high has formed, we’d then seek bearish setups to initially target 96, 95 and potentially 94, just above this thin support zone.

US dollar hits a near 2-year high

The hawkish FOMC minutes saw the US dollar index hit a 23-month high overnight, although its rally stopped just shy of 100. The day’s range was also its lowest of its 5-day rally so there is clearly some hesitancy to push immediately higher.

USD/CAD mean reverts

Commodity currencies were dragged lower by the selloff seen across energy markets, with AUD and CAD leading the way south. In fact the Canadian dollar looked past its solid PMI report, which touched a record high with stronger employment, although this did work out well for our hunch that USD/CAD was due to mean revert. We’ve seen a clear break of Tuesday’s bullish pinbar and rally to a 7-day high, although resistance from the 20-day eMA and weekly R1 pivot sit around 1.2573

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220407calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 WTI USD

Latest market news

View more
The mild rebound for gold and copper wreaks of a dead-cat bounce
Today 04:30 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Stalling disinflation weakens case for RBA rate cuts
Today 03:02 AM
USD/JPY breaks its latest glass ceiling, crude oil surges ahead of OPEC+
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
Yesterday 04:43 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Yesterday 02:19 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Stalling disinflation weakens case for RBA rate cuts
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:02 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY breaks its latest glass ceiling, crude oil surges ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:00 PM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.