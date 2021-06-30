ADP mixed EURUSD falls back to 1week lows as bears remain in control

The world's most widely-traded currency pair is probing support ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated NFP report...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 30, 2021 10:39 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

ADP mixed, EUR/USD falls back to 1-week lows as bears remain in control

In an otherwise relatively quiet day for economic data, today’s highlight was the release of the US ADP Employment report for June. For the uninitiated, the release provides an update on the state of the labor market in the world’s largest economy and serves as a leading indicator for Friday’s more widely-followed Non-Farm Payrolls report.

Like much of the US economic data of late, the ADP report painted a mixed picture:

  • ADP estimates that the US economy created 692k net new jobs in June
  • This figure came in above the market’s expectations of 555k…
  • …but below last month’s initial 978k reading…
  • …which was subsequently revised down to 886k.

To summarize, the US labor market continues to grow at a healthy rate but is showing clear signs of slowing from the breakneck piece we saw over the previous couple of months. At the margin, the ADP report suggests that there could be upside risks to the 700k consensus estimate for Friday’s NFP report, but we’ll have a detailed analysis of the other leading indicators in tomorrow’s formal NFP preview report.

With inflation still running hot and the labor market recovery shifting into a lower gear, policymakers at the Federal Reserve are no doubt starting to get antsy right as they consider starting the process of normalizing monetary policy.

Technical view: EUR/USD

We highlighted EUR/USD last week in the context of the Core PCE report, noting that “readers can view the current pattern as a bearish flag pattern, signaling a likely resumption of the recent downtrend with potential for a drop back to 1.1850 or 1.1800 in the coming days.”

We’ve since seen rates break down as anticipated, and the world’s most widely-traded currency pair is now approaching its 3-month low at 1.1850. While EUR/USD could certainly find support at that previous support area (or around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May rally at 1.1825), the near-term trend still clearly favors the bears. Against that backdrop, readers may want to consider sell opportunities on bounces if NFP comes in softer than expected or even playing a breakdown below 1.1825 support if we see a strong jobs reading on Friday.

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex USD EUR Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:39 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:34 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 3, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.