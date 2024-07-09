Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop

Recent softness in global data has weighed on oil investors’ expectations about the level of demand growth. Yet, some oil forecasters like the Energy Information Administration (EIA) continue to envisage higher oil prices, thanks largely to lower output growth. We also share this view and reckon oil prices are heading further higher in H2 as the market tightens. Our crude oil forecast thus remains bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:30 PM
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive day before bouncing off their lows late in the session. The weakness was driven at least partially by the general risk off trade observed in the European session, with major indices all trading lower. Some of the oil price softness can also be attributable to a less damaging US hurricane than feared. Recent softness in global data has weighed on oil investors’ expectations about the level of demand growth. Yet, some oil forecasters like the Energy Information Administration (EIA) continue to envisage higher oil prices, thanks largely to lower output growth. We also share this view and reckon oil prices are heading further higher in H2 as the market tightens. Our crude oil forecast thus remains bullish.

 

Video: Crude oil forecast and insights on FX majors

 

 

Hurricane less damaging than feared

 

Crude oil prices dropped after Hurricane Beryl hit a big oil-producing area in Texas, causing less damage than people thought it would. Even though there were slowdowns in refining and evacuations at production sites, the major refineries along the US Gulf Coast said they were hardly affected by the hurricane.

 

Crude oil forecast: EIA raises oil price forecasts, lowers production forecast

 

  • EIA raised 2024 WTI price forecast to $82.03 per barrel from prior forecast of $79.70, raising 2025 forecast to $83.88 from $80.88.
  • EIA lowered forecast for 2025 world oil production by 100,000 barrels per day; now expects output to grow by 2.2 million bpd
  • EIA lowered forecast for 2024 world oil production by 200,000 barrels per day
  • EIA keeps forecast for 2025 US oil demand unchanged at 20.6 million bpd

 

 

Crude oil forecast: WTI technical analysis

crude oil forecast

WTI has fallen about 3.5% or about 3 dollars in as many days. Yet, the technical outlook has not yet change materially, for we are yet to see a lower low to confirm prices have peaked. If anything, the drop to around $81.00 today means WTI has now entered the upper end of its key support range between $80.00 to $81.00. Here, we could see a rebound as short-term oscillators flag oversold conditions. In addition, the 21-day exponential moving average, which has been pointing higher, comes into focus here around the $81.00 area. Thus, we could see an oversold rebound at the very least. But the potential is there for oil prices to regain their poise and head higher again.

 

With interim support at $82.30ish broken, this level is now the most important short-term resistance to watch in case we see a recovery in oil prices later on in this session or week. A daily close back above this level would put the bears in a spot of bother, potentially paving the way for a break above the key $84.00 resistance level.

 

Indeed, $84 is a key resistance level, when you observe the higher time frame charts, like the weekly:

wTI crude oil forecast

As you can see, WTI has found stiff resistance around the $84.00 level, where a resistance trend going back to September 2023 high comes into play. This was always going to draw some sellers into the market given that oil prices had been rising for 4 weeks and thus a little overbought. Now that some froth has been removed, prices may well resume higher. It is essential though that support around the $80-$81 area holds to maintain its bullish technical WTI forecast intact. If resistance at $84.00 eventually gives way, then the April high at $84.29 will come into focus next.

 

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Today 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Today 12:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:53 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Clean Energy Spending Hits All Time Highs
Today 08:34 AM
Crude oil pullback offers long trade setup ahead of Powell
Today 05:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Clean Energy Spending Hits All Time Highs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:34 AM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil pullback offers long trade setup ahead of Powell
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:58 AM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 6, 2024 09:00 AM
        Research
        Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 5, 2024 09:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.