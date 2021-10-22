What does rising inflation and tapering mean for Silver and Gold?

As part of its support for the economy, the Federal Reserve is currently buying $120 billion of bonds per month under its quantitative easing program.

October 22, 2021 1:47 AM
Gold trading

In just under a fortnight, on November 4th, the Federal Reserve is expected to start tapering its bond purchases, which will end some eight months later in mid-2022.

The Federal Reserve has provided the market with sufficient runway ahead of its tapering announcement. Comforted by the strength of the economic recovery, the market is well prepared and mindful that tapering of bond purchases is not monetary tightening.

Surging energy prices are sending energy bills and manufacturing costs higher. Against a backdrop of supply bottlenecks, measures of inflation continue to move higher, causing nervousness amongst central bankers and global interest rate markets to reprice higher.

The US rate curve is currently pricing a full 25bp hike by the September 2022 FOMC meeting and 50bp of hikes by December 2022, pressuring the consensus view the first tightening will not be until early 2023.

However, while nominal interest rates have moved higher, so have inflation expectations, and real yields (the interest rate adjusted for inflation and a key driver of the gold price) have remained range-bound.

For example, last week, the gold price rallied to $1800 as US 10-yr real yields moved lower from 92bp down to below 100b. However, the downward momentum in US real yields was relatively short-lived. Having failed to break above the psychologically important $1,800 barrier, gold eased lower to be back trading around $1784.

Presuming the rise in US 10 year nominal rates remains in line with rising energy and inflation expectations it’s difficult to make a strong case for gold at this point.

Technically, while a break above resistance at $1800 would allow short-term upside, the critical resistance at $1835/45 (triple top and trend channel) needs to break to confirm a stronger recovery towards the June $1916 the August 2020 $2075 high.

Gold Daily Chart 22nd of October

Turning to silver, part precious metal, and part industrial metal, it sees increased demand from green technologies such as solar power generation and EVs.

Technically the pullback from the February $30.14 high that tagged a band of critical support between $21.35 and $20.90 (includes trend channel support and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the $11.64 low to the $30.14 high) appears complete at the $21.42 low.

Providing silver does not lose short term support at $23.00 nor the band of medium-term support between $21.45 and $21.00, we are bullish silver looking for the rally to extend towards a layer of resistance between $25.70 (the 200-day moving average) and $26.70 (trend channel resistance). 

Silver Daily Chart 22nd of October

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 22nd, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade



 

Related tags: Gold Silver Commodities Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.