USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:23 AM
0 views
Research
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Japan’s massive export sector is firing on the back of weakness in the yen, demonstrated by the significant contribution made to Japan’s GDP today from net exports in the June quarter. With the USD/JPY breaking to fresh highs on Monday, it begs the question whether there’s further upside to come for the exporter-heavy Nikkei 225?

 

Japanese exporters fire in the June quarter

Japan’s GDP blew even the most optimistic forecast out of the water in Q2, growing by an impressive 1.5% over the period, nearly doubling the median estimate offered to Reuters. However, underneath the headline figure, the details were less impressive unless you’re a Japanese exporter. Domestic demand detracted from quarterly growth, declining 0.3%, reflecting a substantial 0.5% contraction in household consumption. That may reflect the influence of broadening inflationary pressures with the quarterly deflator – a broad measure of inflation across the economy – increasing 3.4% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1981.

But those headwinds were more than counteracted by strong external demand with net exports adding 1.8% for the quarter, helped by 3.2% lift in export volumes over the period. Exporters are clearly enjoying tailwinds from the weaker Japanese yen, making their goods and services more competitive to the global marketplace.

 

USD/JPY breakout may add to corporate earnings tailwinds 

After an exploratory probe above the figure in Asia on Monday, the USD/JPY closed convincingly above 145 in New York, signalling the potential for the pair to make a run back towards the multi-decade highs just below 152 in October last year. Given the lack of concern expressed about the latest leg higher from Japan’s Ministry of Finance, buyers may emerge on pullbacks towards the 145 level.

 

Further yen weakness may add to tailwinds for Japanese exporters, potentially pointing to renewed upside in the Nikkei 225 which is laden with some of the largest and most recognisable global brands worldwide. 

 

20230815usdjpy

 

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY Japan Nikkei

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Nasdaq leads a rally, but stress is evident in FX markets
Yesterday 07:04 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 05:11 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off lows but pressure remains
Yesterday 04:11 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
Yesterday 02:09 PM
Relative strength index (RSI): definition, calculation and uses
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_09
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:09 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:29 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 02:45 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 11, 2023 05:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.