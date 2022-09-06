﻿

USD/JPY at 24-year highs: More to come?

The stark central bank policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ is an easy story for traders to grasp onto...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 6, 2022 3:48 PM
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US traders are back at their desks after the long Labor Day weekend marked the unofficial end of summer, and they’ve come back to a busy week indeed. As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Week Ahead report, there are a number of highly-anticipated central bank meetings this week, including the RBA (which hiked by 50bps overnight as expected), BOC, and ECB.

However, it’s not the currencies impacted by these central bank meetings that are the biggest movers so far this week; instead traders are focused on what has been the biggest FX trend of 2022 so far, the relentless strength in USD/JPY.

From a fundamental perspective, the stark central bank policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ is an easy story for traders to grasp onto: The BOJ is stridently committed to easy policy through its yield curve control (YCC) program while the Fed continues to raise interest rates aggressively in an attempt to rein in inflation. Unless or until the BOJ starts to worry about inflation or the Fed sees the US economy slowing enough to pause its rate hikes, that fundamental dynamic should continue to push USD/JPY higher.

With the 2-year Treasury yield on track to close above 3.50% today, its highest level in 15 years, there’s little sign of the fundamental momentum flagging yet.

Technical view: USD/JPY

Looking at the chart, USD/JPY is seeing a clean breakout above the summer highs just below 140.00 after pulling back to consolidating around its 50-day EMA through the first half of August. Now, there’s little in the way of previous resistance levels until the 1998 highs starting in the 146.00 area:

CIUSDJPY09062022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

While it is notable that the 14-day RSI indicator is technically in “overbought” territory above 70, it has remained in a bullish range (>30) this entire year and could easily rise further before flashing a true warning sign for bulls. At this point, only a move back below previous-resistance-turned-support in the 139.50 area would erase the near-term bullish technical bias.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD JPY Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Today 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:23 PM
    Research
    US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:27 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:06 PM
        interest_rates_02
        US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 06:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.