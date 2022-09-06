A fourth 50bp RBA rate hike leaves AUDUSD neither shaken nor stirred

At its monthly meeting this afternoon, the Reserve Bank Board raised its official cash rate for a fourth consecutive time by 50bp from 1.85% to 2.35%.

September 6, 2022 6:34 AM
Australian flag
 

At its monthly meeting this afternoon, the Reserve Bank Board raised its official cash rate as expected by 50bp from 1.85% to 2.35%.

In a statement, little changed from August, the RBA again reiterated its commitment to see inflation return to the 2-3% range over time while attempting to keep the economy on an even keel. "The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments."

It continues to see inflation rising to around 7 ¾ % over 2022 before falling back to 4% over 2023 and expects the Australian economy to continue to grow "solidly" boosted by the terms of trade at record highs.

The RBA noted that the unemployment rate was expected to fall to new lows and included this notable addition on wages growth.

"Wages growth has picked up from the low rates of recent years, and there are some pockets where labour costs are increasing briskly. Given the tight labour market and the upstream price pressures, the Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead.

The second notable change to the statement was on the impact of higher inflation and higher interest rates on household spending. An addition that hints at a more moderate pace of rate hikes in the future "with the full effects of higher interest rates yet to be felt in mortgage payments."

Supported by the final paragraph, where the RBA again reiterated that while the Board expects to increase interest rate in the months ahead, that policy is "not on a pre-set path" and "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Our base case remains for a 25bp rate hike in October, which would see the cash rate rise to 2.60%, into mildly restrictive territory before year-end. The RBA is then likely then pause to allow time to assess the full impact of the rate hiking cycle on inflation, growth, and labour market data.

What does it mean for the AUDUSD?

 

Following the release of the RBA statement, the reaction in the AUDUSD has been relatively muted, trading in a 20-pip range between .6810 and .6790.

 

 

Over the past few trading sessions, the AUDUSD has been well capped by resistance .6850/70. The AUDUSD needs to break above this resistance region to alleviate the downside risks after its 4.75% fall from the mid-August .7136 high.

 

 

audusd 6th sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 6th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD RBA Forex Trading FOREX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.