USD/JPY bulls eye break of 150, Crude oil is flat for the year: Asian Open

A sharp reversal on USD/JPY last week brings a potential break above 150 in to focus, assuming the US dollar can find a bid and USD/CNH continues to hold above its 200-day MA. Meanwhile, crude oil has handed back all of its 2023 gains and it is a very fine line before the bias for a move to $80 becomes invalidated.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:58 PM
japan_03
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Wall Street rallied for a fourth week, although upside momentum was waning near cycle highs for US indices during the shortened Thanksgiving week
  • Trading volume are expected to pick up again for US markets as traders return to their desks after the long weekend, although we’re now approaching month end which can also lead to some erratic price action. With that said, the Monday following Thanksgiving has averaged negative returns for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
  • The US dollar was the weakest forex major last week as traders remained convinced that the Fed may be forced to cut rates sooner and that no more hikes were coming this cycle
  • Keep in mind that the US dollar tends to post positive returns on the Monday and Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
  • Traders will keep a close eye on bond auctions this week to see if demand for them will increase for a second week and further suppress yields to boost appetite for risk
  • The weaker US dollar helped AUD/USD close at a 15-week high and is on track for a decisive bullish engulfing month. However, it has found resistance around its 200-day MA – just below beneath the 66c handle, so I currently have a neutral view on the Aussie until further notice
  • Gold prices didn’t break below 1985 to trigger my near-term pullback bias, instead opting to close just above $2000 on Friday
  • Yet until we see a break above the cycle highs around $2,000, the potential for a pullback remains on the table in my view

 

20231127movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 12:30 – China
  • 00:00 – US building permits
  • 02:00 – US home sales

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a very small bearish pinbar / inside week to show a hesitancy to commit in either direction
  • However, a lower high formed on Wednesday beneath a bearish trendline from the August high, which keeps the potential of another leg lower on the table
  • SPI futures rose 0.2% on Friday so the cash market is expected to hope slightly higher today
  • A break beneath last week’s low brings 7,000 into focus for bears

20231127asxglance

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (chart):

After USD/JPY fell over -3% in six days yet formed a bullish pinbar at a key support level, momentum has turned higher. In fact a 3-day bullish reversal pattern called a Morning star formed on the daily chart, although volatility dropped on Thursday and Friday over Thanksgiving. Yet this lower period of volatility could be construed as bulls taking a breather ahead of their next attack. The trouble now is that we have the 150 handle nearby which might initially provide resistance. One approach for bulls to consider is to see if prices can retrace towards 148.80 and seek to enter in anticipation of a break above 150, to increase the potential rewards to risk ratio. However, if we see bearish volatility return around 150 then it could indicate an important swing high and the ‘C’ wave an on ‘ABE’ correction from the 151.90 high has begun.

20231127usdjpy

 

Crude oil technical analysis (chart):

I outlined a bias for crude oil to bounce towards $80, but as we can see that has not exactly happened ye5t. However, prices did hold above the $75 – 2023 open price zone, so if oil can retain that level of support today then perhaps it still stands a chance. What I don’t like is how prices turned lower in the final two hours of trade in Friday to this support level, so I’m prepared for a gap lower today and break of the Thursday pinbar low to invalidate the near-term long bias. However, if prices can hold support today and break above $77 – perhaps a move to $80 (or even $82) can be achieved ahead of its next leg lower.

20231127wti 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas WTI Oil USD JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Oil price falls on OPEC disarray, VIX falls again
November 24, 2023 09:25 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Cable climbs to 1.26 handle
November 24, 2023 04:50 PM
FTSE analysis: Time for UK to join global rally?
November 24, 2023 04:00 PM
S&P 500 forecast: S&P 500 drifts on Black Friday
November 24, 2023 01:59 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/USD - Forex Friday
November 24, 2023 12:49 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
November 24, 2023 08:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Forex trading
US dollar set to bounce? Crude oil bulls eye $80, ASX 200 bears eye 6950
By:
Matt Simpson
November 23, 2023 10:03 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold falters around $2k, crude oil looks set for a pre-OPEC bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 22, 2023 09:53 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 21, 2023 10:26 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, RBA mins in focus, Nasdaq tracks Thanksgiving seasonality: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 20, 2023 10:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.