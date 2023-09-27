USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:36 AM
20 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -21.7 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 7,016.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -83.32 points (-0.26%) and currently trades at 33,231.73
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 111.03 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 17,577.93
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 8.6 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 12,486.14

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,614.22
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,128.18
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -16 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,239.87

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 69 points (0.2%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11.25 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 32.5 points (0.22%)

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 07:00 – Germany GfK consumer climate
  • 09:00 – Swiss ZEW expectations
  • 09:00 – EU loans
  • 12:00 – US mortgage data
  • 13:30 – US core durable orders
  • 14:00 – SNB quarterly bulletin
  • 15:30 – Crude oil inventories

 

20230927indices

 

DAX technical analysis (daily chart)

The DAX has joined Wall Street at 6-month lows on Tuesday, having seen a decisive close beneath its 200-day EMA the day prior. Its low may have found support at a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, but unless sentiment can turn around fast it appears more likely the DAX could be headed for 15,000 before it retests its 200-day EMA. Besides, RSI (14) is not yet oversold on the daily chart, let alone form a bullish reversal to warn of a retracement higher. And unless we see prices print a particularly large bullish candle, any bounces higher are likely tempting to bears to fade into around resistance levels.

 

20230927dax

 

The US dollar index continued to rise during Wednesday’s Asian session to reach a fresh 10-month high. The US dollar has seen little in the way of pullbacks, which has seen GBP/USD and EUR/USD inch their way to fresh 6-month lows. But let’s not forget about the Swiss franc, which is trying to tally up its 12th consecutive day – a bullish sequence not seen since the 1970s.

USD/CHF is the ideal divergent theme with the ‘higher for longer’ and rising bond yields driving the US dollar, alongside an increasingly bearish view on the Swiss franc. The Swiss National Bank’ (SNBs) recent decision to announce the end of their tightening cycle clearly came as a surprise to many, given it has a relatively low interest rate of 1.75%. And that has seen its 20-day correlation with the US dollar index rise to 0.95, just a fraction between EUR/USD’s negative correlation of -0.99.

 

20230927forex

 

The SNB are not set to announce another monetary policy decision until 14 December, which leaves plenty of time for markets to sway their opinion. But the SNB will release their quarterly bulletin at 14:00 GMT+1 which will include an update to their global and domestic economic forecasts. Ad if CPI expectations come in lower, it could prompt more bears to return form the sideline and short the Swiss franc.

 

20230927cotCHF

 

As of last week’s COT report, asset managers and large speculators saw a notable rise in gross-short exposure. Although net-short exposure does not appear to be near a historical extreme for either group.

 

Keep in mind that the US releases final GDP data on Thursday and PCE inflation on Friday, and that runs the risk of a retracement in the US dollar if data comes in soft enough. Especially when it’s considered that the US dollar has already rallied for 10 weeks and USD/CHF shares a strong correlation with it. But for now, dollar bulls seem happy to remain bid ahead of the key data sets.

 

 

USD/CHF technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily chart shows a very strong uptrend which has shown little in the way of any pullback. It is also amid its 12th day high, which suggests it could be fast approaching the need for a pullback. However, with no immediate signs of a top, and the apparent need to tap 0.92, bears may want to step aside until we see clear evidence of a momentum shift around its cycle highs. Perhaps this may occur around the US data scheduled on Thursday or Friday and trigger some sort of a shakeout.

Beyond that, a pull back to 0.9100 could be tempting to bulls. But trying to chase such an extended move at the cycle highs seems like a risky bet for bulls at present.

20230927usdchf

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open USD CHF Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: Looming US data creates squeeze risk for unloved and oversold pound
Today 04:26 AM
ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: focus on underlying inflation, fade moves on headline volatility
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Gold remains at the mercy of USD and bond yields: Asian Open – 27/09/2023
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 tumble on higher bond yields, fears of government shutdown
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks fall on rate and government shutdown worries
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
ASX 200 analysis: Like it or not, it’s holding above 7k post CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:04 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:41 PM
      germany_06
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 07:00 AM
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.