US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period

Yesterday’s big bearish reversals in the DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 complicate the otherwise strongly bullish outlook.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 1:45 PM
dow_jones_02
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Key Points

  • Despite big rallies in the stock market over the last month, the historically bullish Santa Claus Rally period hasn’t even started yet.
  • Whether the stock market rallies over the next 7 days may have big implications for returns across all of 2024.
  • Yesterday’s big bearish reversals in the DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 complicate the otherwise strongly bullish outlook.

The Santa Claus Rally

While many traders tend to call any stock market rally in December a “Santa Claus Rally,” there is a more formal definition…and despite the recent surge in indices, we haven’t even entered the Santa Claus Rally period yet, historically.

Yale Hirsch, the founder of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, first coined the term "Santa Claus Rally" back in 1972 and defined it as the last five trading days of one year and the first two trading days of the following year. According to Ryan Detrick at Carson Research, these 7 days are more likely to be higher than any other 7 days of the year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 80% of the time with an average return of 1.32%, going back to 1950.

Looking at the calendar, the official Santa Claus Rally period starts tomorrow, so if history is any guide, there’s a relatively high probability that even more presents may be the way for stock market bulls.

Notably, if the Santa Claus Rally fails to emerge and the S&P 500 falls over the next 7 days, that could be a headwind for all of 2024: If the S&P 500 falls during the last five days of one year and the first two days of the following year, it has historically only returned 5.0% in that next year (vs. 9.1% in all years and 10.2% when the index rallies over the Santa Claus Rally period).

One way or another, the two weeks of price action could be particularly interesting for stock market traders.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Analysis – DJIA Daily Chart

DOW_JONES_DJIA_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the oldest US index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit a fresh all-time record high yesterday before reversing sharply to form a Bearish Engulfing Candle on the daily chart. For the uninitiated, a Bearish Engulfing candle is formed when the candle breaks above the high of the previous time period before sellers step in and push rates down to close below the low of the previous time period. It indicates that the sellers have wrested control of the market from the buyers and is often seen at near-term top sin the market.

In the short-term, the outlook for the Dow is relatively clear, as long as prices remain above previous-resistance-turned-support at 37K, the buyers will remain in control given the strong medium-term momentum and bullish seasonal window. However, a break below 37K heading into the new year would be a bearish sign and could point to a deeper pullback toward the next level of support and the rising 50-day EMA near 35,700.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – SPX Daily Chart

SPX_SP_500_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS12212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Relative to the Dow, the outlook for the S&P 500 is incrementally less bullish. So far, the index has failed to hit a record high above 4,815, signaling less conviction on the bulls’ part relative to other US indices. The same bearish engulfing candle and overbought RSI shows potential for a near-term reversal or consolidation, with room down to previous support areas at 4,640, 4,600, and 4,540 if such a move emerges.

On the other hand, if Santa rides to the rescue and pushes the index to fresh record highs at 4,815, it would signal an extension of the recent bullish surge and open the door for a continuation toward 4,900 or 5,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – NDX Daily Chart

NASDAQ_100_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_NDX_CHART_12212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 is a mix of the previous two US indices. NDX did rally to just eclipse its record high at 16,768 earlier this week, but failed to establish a meaningful foothold above that level. Yesterday’s big reversal is accordingly more significant, and bulls will want to see a break and close above yesterday’s high near 16,865 before ringing in the New Year with a big celebration. To the downside, the next logical support level is at 16,100, whereas a break above yesterday’s high could target the round 17K level in short order.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: DJIA US SP 500 US Tech 100 Indices Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
Today 12:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
Today 05:37 AM
Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Yesterday 02:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Dow Jones Analysis: Studying the DJIA’s 8-Day Winning Streak to Record Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 19, 2023 02:20 PM
    Research
    Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 12, 2023 05:38 PM
      Research
      Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 29, 2023 04:22 PM
        Research
        Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 25, 2023 04:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.