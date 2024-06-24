Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather

The US stock markets were trading mixed today. The Dow was up more than 1% at the time of writing, boosted by IBM and JPMorgan shares. On the flipside, this year’s best performing index, the Nasdaq 100, had an off day, down about 0.9% as shares in Nvidia fell by 6%, down for the third consecutive day.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US stock markets were trading mixed today. The Dow was up more than 1% at the time of writing, boosted by IBM and JPMorgan shares. On the flipside, this year’s best performing index, the Nasdaq 100, had an off day, down about 0.9% as shares in Nvidia fell by 6%, down for the third consecutive day. Nvidia’s drop is likely to have been driven by technical factors, after its massive gains in recent months came to a halt on Thursday of last week with the stock printing a big bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart, pointing to at least a temporary top. But it looks like the Dow has picked up the slack, thanks in part to continued rise in oil prices. Still, it remains to be seen whether the index will be able to hold onto its gains given a quieter macro calendar this week until Friday's core PCE data. That said, the technical Dow Jones forecast remains bullish for now.

 

Dow Jones forecast: technical analysis and levels to watch

dow jones forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The trend is clearly bullish on the Dow Jones and we will favour dip-buying opportunities until the charts tell us otherwise.

 

At the time of writing the index was testing a potential resistance level around 39565, a level which was support until the breakdown on May 23. Above this area, the next potential hurdle is seen at 40,000, where the index has so far struggled to take out meaningfully. The all-time high comes in at 40,082.

 

In terms of support, 39150 is the most important short-term level to watch. Previously resistance, this level needs to hold now on any short-term dips to keep the bullish trend and momentum alive. That said, the line in the sand for me is at 38,282 – this being the most recent low made in mid-June prior to the breakout.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: DJIA US 30 Dow Jones Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Today 01:23 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Today 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM
GBP/USD: Cable dangles above support as bears seek downside break
Today 02:24 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Close-up of stock market board
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Papa Dow Diverges from SPX and NDX
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 18, 2024 01:57 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 9, 2024 12:34 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA inches lower as treasury yields rise
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 8, 2024 01:03 PM
        stocks_08
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 5, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.