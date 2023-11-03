US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:00 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US dollar analysis: weaker NFP and ISM PMI point to peak Fed interest rates
  • FX calendar quieter next week
  • Will stocks manage to hold onto gain?

 

Today’s publication of US jobs report and ISM PMI has further cemented expectations that the Fed has reach peaked interest rates. Bond yields and the dollar have sold off as a result, with indices and gold moving higher. The only hope for the dollar bulls is if we now see stocks come under renewed pressure with Apple not doing so well following its earnings as revenues in China fell short of expectations. Next week is a quieter one for global data, so the FX markets may get direction from the equity markets and ongoing situation in the Middle East, which remains tense.

 

US dollar analysis: NFP and ISM PMI disappoints expectations

 

NFP

 

The headline non-farm payrolls report was weaker compared to expectations, printing 150K and there were downward revisions to the prior month’s reading, underscoring the view that jobs growth is weakening as the impact of the Fed’s tightening works through the economy. 

 

Average Hourly Earnings came in weaker on a month-over-month basis at +0.2% vs +0.3% expected. But the YoY rate was 4.1% compared to 4.0% expected. Wages remain high but moving in the right direction as far as the Fed is concerned.

 

There were -101K net reversion to the prior two months on top of a weaker headline number, while the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly as the household survey proved to be soft. So, it was an overall weak report. The focus will turn to ISM services PMI later. But the jobs report further cements expectations the Fed has reach peaked interest rates.

 

 

 

If you were thinking to finish trading early today, you may wish to hang around a little longer. The closely watched ISM services PMI data also came in weaker at 51.8 vs. 53.0 eyed, which further weighed on USD.

 

Will stocks manage to hold onto gain?

 

Following this week’s data dump, the week ahead is going to be quieter for US data. The resilience of the US economy and the potential for inflation to remain high for longer is what drove the dollar to new highs for 2023. But we did see some signs of weakness in data this week and if that turns into a trend then we could possibly see a dollar reversal soon. The NFP and ISM PMI data certainly pointed in that direction, but let’s see if the dollar can now find some unexpected support from a possible bearish reversal in the markets, as the time of rate cuts are not close by any means.

 

Anyway, here’s how the markets reacted:

 

 

US dollar analysis - NFP tops

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: NFP Forex Indices EUR/USD Nasdaq US Tech 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
Today 01:22 PM
Back to the seventies? Stagflation and bear markets
Today 11:51 AM
Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, Oil: Forecast Two trades to watch
Today 08:42 AM
Nasdaq 100 faces reversal risk if dovish rates narrative unravels
Today 03:23 AM
USD, yields retrace further, RBA meeting could be live: The Week Ahead
Today 02:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: EUR/USD Surges to Test 50-day EMA Ahead of Jobs Report
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 01:48 PM
      USA flag
      Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
        Apply now highlighted in newspaper
        NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 5, 2023 03:54 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.