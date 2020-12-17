Two trades to watch EURGBP ahead of BoE FedEx Q2 Earnings

BoE playing second fiddle to Brexit optimism could see the bear take EUR/GBP lower
FedEx has been a covid winner can it scale to a fresh all time high post earnings?

EUR/GBP tests 90.00 ahead of BoE, Brexit

• Brexit talks appear to move in the right direction
• No policy changes expected from BoE
• Negative interest rate talk could dampen GBP demand

EUR/GBP rebounded off 0.8870 and trended high over the last three weeks hitting a high of 0.9230 in early December. Since then the pair has fallen 2.3%, breaking through its 50 sma and ascending trend line dating back to 23rd November. Today the pair has slipped through 100 sma painting a bearish picture which is supported by momentum on the RSI which is also trending lower and in bearish territory without being oversold.

Should the move through 100 sma see some follow through selling support at 0.90 psychological level and 0.8980 9th December low comes into play, before 0.8930 December low.

On the flip side, should the pair retake the 100 sma at 0.9025 a move towards yesterday’s high of 0.9050 could be on the cards before a test of the ascending trendline at 0.9070, a move above this level would negate the current bearish trend bringing 0.9150 horizontal support into focus.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



FedEx share price to rise post earnings ?

• Q2 results due after the bell
• EPS $4.01 on $19.5 billion expected
• Volumes rose 25% & 31% in May & August quarters amid rising ecommerce
• Near term outlook strong, could vaccine rollout see demand decline?

After a slow recovery in the share price from the mid-March low, the recovery in the share price has picked up the stocks now trades up 99% year to date, the majority of which came after July’s earning report.

The stock shot through its previous all time high of $275 reached in April 2018 and continued powering higher to an all time of $305 on 9th December. The price has since just eased lower and currently trades at 288, it remains above its 50 & 100 day sma, although is just testing its 20 day sma just so far lacks follow through.

The RSI holds its positive trend (albeit mild), is in bullish territory and its pointing northwards suggesting more upside could be on the cards.

Immediate resistance can be seen 290 20 sma prior to 305 all time high. A break through here could bring 310 into focus.

On the downside support is seen at 50 sma 280. The 50 sma is well respected and has held as a support since mid -May. A break through this level would be significant and would negate the current bullish trend opening the door to deeper losses to 255 November low.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.



 


