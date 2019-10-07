Trade concerns Brexit keep markets under pressure

The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 7, 2019 6:06 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations which seem to have stalled again after comments from the leader of China’s trade delegation saying China is no longer willing to discuss certain issues brought up by the US.

HSBC’s decision to cut 10,000 jobs in order to reduce costs and help prop up share prices did not have quite the desired effect as early trade shaved off more than 1% of the company’s value, primarily because the bank remains exposed to several global flashpoints such as the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and Hong Kong protests.

German manufacturing trips up euro

The euro is a fraction weaker against the dollar after German data showed that the country’s manufacturing orders shrank again in August, bringing the overall annual decline to 6.7%. The numbers also increase the likelihood that the next set of German GDP data due out in November will show that the local economy has gone into recession.

However, the euro is slightly stronger against the pound courtesy of the unresolved Brexit talks. The PM is sending both encouraging and threatening signals to Brussels, indicating that he would be willing to make concessions to his Brexit plan but also saying that this is the final opportunity to secure a withdrawal agreement. Neither of those seem to be reassuring the markets. The pound slipped to 1.2311 against the dollar with trading stuck in a relatively narrow range as investors brace themselves for more volatility in the week ahead.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions

Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100 Euro

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.