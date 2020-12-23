The EURUSD appears to be advancing in a strong shortterm uptrend

If price retreats look to the 20-day simple moving average for support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 23, 2020 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The EUR/USD appears to be advancing in a strong short-term uptrend

The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Wednesday. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 0.8% for the week ending December 18th, compared to +1.1% in the week before. Durable Goods Orders increased 0.9% on month in the November preliminary reading (+0.6% expected), compared to a revised +1.8% in the October final reading. Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 803K for the week ending December 19th (880K expected), from a revised 892K in prior week. Continuing Claims unexpectedly fell to 5,337K for the week ending December 12th (5,560K expected), from a revised 5,507K in the previous week. Personal Income slipped 1.1% on month in November (-0.3% expected), compared to a revised -0.6% in October. Personal Spending declined 0.4% on month in November (-0.2% expected), compared to a revised +0.3% in October. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 80.7 on month in the December final reading (81.1 expected), from 81.4 in the December preliminary reading. Finally, New Homes Sales tumbled to 841K on month in November (995K expected), from a revised 945K in October.

On Thursday, no major economic data is expected.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY and USD. In Europe, import prices in Germany rose 0.5% in November, compared with +0.3% expected and the previous month.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP.

From a chartist's point of view, on a daily chart, the EUR/USD currency pair has been rising in a strong short-term uptrend since price broke out above 1.1925 in late-November. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are positioned in a bullish manner, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA. The pair will likely continue to advance towards the 1.2290 and 1.2415 resistance levels. If price pulls back speculators should look for support around the 20-day SMA. If the pair falls below the 20-day SMA, it would be a call for caution and traders should look to 1.2070 for a rebound. If price fails to be supported at 1.2070 it would be a bearish signal that could send the EUR/USD back down to 1.1925.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: EUR USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.