EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon

EURUSD Outlook: Following the slight cooling of U.S inflation, markets embraced a euphoric sentiment. Will the upcoming FOMC minutes calm it down or amplify it further?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 4:36 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EURUSD Outlook: the 1.09 resistance is challenged for further uptrends
  • Volatility is expected with FOMC minutes on Wednesday
  • Volatility is expected with the release of Flash PMI Data on Thursday

With markets eagerly anticipating any signs of an upcoming Fed rate cut, the upcoming FOMC minutes are watched closely on Wednesday for potential insights. April’s data is still insufficient to justify rate cut decisions, and more data is needed to assess policy directions.

Currently, markets are trading on the fragile hopes that rate cuts are on the near horizon. This optimism boosted EURUSD to climb slightly below 1.09. Beyond the potential volatility from the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, the Flash Manufacturing PMI data on Thursday is set to stimulate further volatility onto the Euro charts at the time of its release.

Quantifying the volatility from a technical perspective:

EURUSD Outlook 2024-05-20_17-33-01

The EUR/USD pair is still challenged by the 1.09 resistance. From a smoothed relative strength perspective, the chart indicates more room for upside momentum, and a breakout above 1.09 is needed for further confirmation. Upside targets remain at the previously mentioned March highs near 1.0950 with further potential resistance near 1.1020. On the downside, short-term support can be expected near 1.0814 and 1.0780. A deeper drop can find support near 1.0750 and 1.0730 consecutively.


 

Related tags: EUR EUR/USD FOMC minutes PMI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Coiling Just Below Key 1.0900 Level
Today 03:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX set for a quiet start ahead of Fed minutes, NVDA earnings
Today 01:17 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals hit fresh 2024 highs
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:41 AM
USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
Today 04:04 AM
Silver extremely overbought after bullish break, resistance zone looms on the horizon
Today 03:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
        EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 04:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.