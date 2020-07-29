Stocks Slip On Second Wave Fears and Ahead of Fed

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 29, 2020 3:22 AM
0 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are pointing to a softer start on the open as fears of a second wave of coronavirus take hold and as investors look ahead to the FOMC.

Wall Street finished in the red and the US Dollar continues to languish at 2-year lows amid fears that the US is losing control of the coronavirus outbreak. Hopes of a quick economic recovery in the world’s largest economy have been dashed whilst adding pressure to Congress to agree a fresh stimulus package before the enhanced unemployment benefit scheme runs out on Friday. So far, the Republicans and Democrats have failed to reach an agreement and it is not clear whether Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be able to broker a deal by Friday.

Fed in focus
Attention will now turn to the Federal Reserve, which is not expected to adjust monetary policy today. Broadly speaking US economic indicators had been improving since the last FOMC and had covid numbers stabilised or declined then the Fed would have been discussing an improving recovery. 

However, with Florida recording a record number of covid cases and Texas hitting the grim 400,000 cases milestone – the outlook is deteriorating. Furthermore, the two areas which are particularly problematic the Fed has no control over – these are firstly the rising number of coronavirus cases and secondly the government’s fiscal response. 
Fed Powell warned over the economic uncertainty that lay ahead. With the situation rapidly deteriorating the Fed is expected to remain firmly dovish. The US Dollar’s movement will depend largely on Jerome Powell’s tone. 

Concerns over the health of the US economy are already rife. A very cautious tone from the Fed could see the US Dollar sell off deepen and gold shoot higher.

UK 2nd wave fears
Here in the UK, the number of coronavirus cases increased each day over the past week, for the first time since the April peak, raising concerns that a second wave could hit well before the winter. With staycations and vacations picking up movement particularly around the UK will be significantly higher than before raising the risk of spreading infections.

Second wave fears are over shadowing data from the British Retail Consortium that showed that consumer demand was returning. According to the BRC British retailers discounted their goods by less in July than in the previous months of May and June as consumer demand picked up amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Corporate earnings will be in focus with the likes of Barclays and Next reporting.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.