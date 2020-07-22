Stocks Slip As US Stimulus Optimism Fades

In the US the Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach an agreement over the next relief package, causing optimism to stutter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 22, 2020 3:08 AM
downtrend chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses are looking towards a mildly softer start after a mixed session on Wall Street. European stimulus news boosted sentiment and stocks in the previous session. However, in the US the Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach an agreement over the next relief package, causing optimism to stutter.

Whilst the Republicans are supporting another $1 trillion package, the Democrats are supporting a significantly larger $3 billion stimulus bill. With still considerable distance between the two sides an agreement still looks to be some time off. When an agreement is within reaching distance, we can expect to see the markets run on the stimulus high. We are not there yet.

Gold hits 9 year high
All this talk of stimulus and the US Dollar trading at a 4 month low has seen gold and silver shoot higher. Gold reached a nine year high of $1858.60 as US coronavirus cases passed the grim 4 million milestone, over stimulus uncertainty and as US – China relations soured after the US Justice department accused China of sponsoring hackers who were attempting to steal covid-19 vaccine data. Silver is trading at a 6 year high

Oil snaps winning run
Oil is sliding lower in early trade, shedding almost 1% after 3 straight days of gains after data showed larger than forecast inventory gains in the US and following Trump’s covid warning. Coronavirus cases in the US continue to climb with 60,000 new daily cases. California is heading back into lockdown raising fears of oil demand being dented further and President Trump warned that the situation could get worse before it improves, in his first acknowledgement that the problem is spreading.

Brexit fears linger
In the UK, Brexit concerns continue to haunt Pound traders amid reports that the British government has given up hope of reaching an outline deal by the self-imposed July deadline. Negotiations remain deadlocked over fishing waters, the role of the European Court of Justice and the so called level playing field, with the British government now assuming that the two sides with trade on the unfavourable WTO terms after the transition period ends.

Looking ahead the economic calendar is quiet in the European session and with existing home sales in the US. Attention will also fall on Tesla and Microsoft as they report later today.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.