Stocks Set For Mixed Open As EU Leaders Near Agreement On Recovery Fund

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 20, 2020 3:19 AM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are looking towards a mixed start as traders struggle for direction at the start of the new week as investors await developments from the EU leaders’ summit and as UK – Chinese relations deteriorate.

The EU leaders meeting is entering its third day with no deal on the EU Recovery Fund agreed. The Fund aims to help those countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis, Italy and Spain. However, the Frugal Four – the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria are opposed the deal in its current form. They want the Recovery Fund to be loan heavy with less emphasis on grants. The fact is that pushing heavily indented countries such as Italy further into debt could not only come back to bite Italy but also the eurozone as a whole in a remake of the sovereign debt crisis. The opposing sides are reportedly close to agreeing and the Euro remains elevated on such optimism.
UK – China tensions rise
UK -Chinese relations continue to deteriorate creating a downbeat tone. Dominic Raab has hinted that the UK will withdraw from the extradition treaty with Hong Kong, risking a wider fallout with China. The move comes as Huawei will be banned from the UK’s 5G network and among the possibility of sanctions over human rights violations. The Chinese ambassador to London said that the UK was bowing the US pressure.

US covid stats unnerve investors
Rising coronavirius numbers particularly in the US where numbers have toped 3.7 million, are weighing on risk sentiment.  Los Angeles is expected to re-impose lockdown whilst cases in Florida have been described as out of control. As new daily cases remain above 70,000 fears are growing that the frugal economic recovery will be undermined. Evidence of the impact of rising covid numbers was reflected in US consumer confidence numbers on Friday which unexpectedly dropped sharply lower in July.
With little on the economic calendar to keep investors entertained today, stimulus talk on both sides of the Atlantic and potentially vaccine news, as Oxford University and AstraZeneca are due to update on the Phase 3 trials, could drive sentiment and the market.

M&S to cut jobs
In corporate news Marks and Spencer is set to announce hundreds of job losses over the coming week. The high street retailer was already struggling prior to coronavirus lockdown as it failed to turn around its flagging clothing department. Lockdown will have accelerated the downwards slippery slope. The tie up with Ocado to boost food sales surely can’t come soon enough, this could at least go some way to offsetting poor clothing business performance.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Yesterday 12:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.