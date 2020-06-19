Stocks Head For Weekly Gain As Fears Ease and Retail Sales Smash Forecasts

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2020 3:41 AM
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are heading for a cautiously higher start after a mixed close on Wall Street in low volumes. Shares drifted in the Asian session. European markets are still heading for a weekly gain despite concerns of a second wave of coronavirus, which dragged the markets lower last week, still lingering.

Investors are waiting for the next catalyst. Whilst there are flare ups in coronavirus cases in China Europe and the US markets are seeing that these are being dealt with quickly. With the experience from the first wave, any localised spike in cases should be dealt with in a much swifter, more focused manner preventing a repeat of the initial wave that swept the globe. This ideology is helping risk appetite cautiously return and markets advance on Friday. 

UK retail sales smash expectations
UK retail sales surged +12% in May compared with the previous month, smashing expectations of a more conservative +5.7% increase, as lockdown measures started to ease. The jump in sales goes some way to making up from the record -18.1% decline in sales the previous month. 

Given that lockdown measures didn’t start to ease until the second half of May, these figures are certainly encouraging. However, there will almost certainly be a strong element of pent up demand in the record-breaking data. With unemployment low and the labour market supported by the government’s furlough scheme, there is a good chance that retail sales could remain buoyed for the coming month. What will be interesting to see is whether retail sales manage to remain positive when the government starts withdrawing from the furlough scheme.

The Pound’s reaction has been muted, picking up just a few points. This is a very limited reaction given the -1.1% selloff in the Pound in the previous session, following a marginally more hawkish BoE. GBP/USD remains below $1.25.

Oil extends gains on strong supply / demand fundamentals
Oil prices are on the rise, building on gains from the previous session, as demand continued to show signs of improvement whilst OPEC members also pledged to meet their supply cuts commitments. With the expectation growing that overproduction in May, will be compensated for over the coming months with lower production, the net effect will be positive for the price of oil. Iraq and Kazakhstan have revealed plans to compensate with lower production, investors are optimistic that they won’t be alone.  WIT is trading +1.3% in early trade as it looks to target $40.00.


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.