Stocks Drop As Virus Spreads Brexit Talks Begin

Markets have kicked off the week in a depressed mood amid gloomy coronavirus developments. Brexit trade talks begin.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 29, 2020 3:24 AM
Downward trend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Markets have kicked off the week in a depressed mood amid gloomy coronavirus developments, overshadowing vaccine developments and encouraging data from China. As the number of cases worldwide reaches 10 million and the death toll strikes 500,000, concerns over rising coronavirus cases and second wave fears continue to drive risk sentiment. California’s governor has ordered the immediate closure of all bars in 7 counties, with 8 other counties advised to implement similar closures. 

Here in the UK Leicester could the first city to go into local lockdown amid a spike in covid-19 cases. Concerns over a second wave and rising cases over shadowed news that Chinese factory’s returned to profit in May for the first time in 6 months, rising 6% yoy. China is also pushing ahead with a strong vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is offering some support to the otherwise downbeat mood.

The increase in coronavirus cases and questioning of reopening plans has dented momentum which has been driving markets. Investors are starting to question their blind optimism over the rebounding global economy. Whilst data is broadly outperforming, this is unlikely to continue if the easing of lockdown measures halts or slows dramatically amid surging cases.

Important Week On Data Front
This is an important week for data, with PMI’s, UK GDP and US payrolls as well as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaking tomorrow. Whilst data is expected to show that the worst is behind us, a double dip recession could well be on the cards if lockdowns are widely re-imposed.
Whilst the US Dollar has often advanced when risk sentiment stutters and stocks fall, that hasn’t been the case this morning, the USD is trading off versus its major peers.

Pound Advances, Brexit Trade Talks Begin
USD weakness, in addition to Boris Johnson’s spending plans are helping the Pound pick up off monthly lows as the next round of post Brexit trade talks begin today. Pound traders will be watching the headlines carefully, any leaks of lack of progress could drag on demand for Sterling. Heading into the talks the EU is looking for compromise, whilst the UK is appearing less flexible as key issues such as fishing, EU judicial power and “the level playing field” remain contentious. Any hint of these being overcome could boost the Pound. Traders could also seek solace in silence ahead of update from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the end of the week.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.