Stocks Calm After Vaccine Euphoria

Vaccine euphoria sent European stocks to 8-month highs on Monday. Wall Street surged to record highs on vaccine optimism, before closing off the highs. A calmer more questioning mood is dominating on Tuesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 10, 2020 3:26 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Vaccine euphoria sent European stocks to 8-month highs. Wall Street surged to record highs on vaccine optimism, before closing off the highs.  A calmer more questioning mood is dominating on Tuesday as European bourses are heading out of the blocks mixed as the market acknowledges that there are still many questions surrounding Pfizer’s vaccine announcement.

There is no doubt that the Pfizer vaccine news has altered the market’s outlook on the covid pandemic, there is now some light at the end of the tunnel and the equity indices are holding the majority of their gains. However, the blind euphoria of yesterday has been replaced with a more cautious mood, there are still plenty of questions over the vaccine’s durability and distribution which need answering. 

UK unemployment rises even before lockdown 2.0
The unemployment rate jumped higher to 4.8% in the three months to September, up from 4.5% in August as the covid pandemic continued to hit the labour market. This was even before new lockdown restrictions were brought in. The number of people in work fell by 247,000 the largest annual decrease in over a decade.
Unemployment marked its fastest quarterly increase since 2009 financial crisis over the end of the summer, with 1.6 million people out of work between July – September. 
Joblessness has pushed higher and a string of well-known companies, such as Sainsbury last week have announced large scale job cuts in recent weeks and months.
Chancellor’s furlough extension came too late?
The disappointing data comes after the Chancellor extended the government’s furlough scheme just as it was running out. It seems that the lastminute extension until March was too last minute for many companies, which had already taken decisions regarding the future of their workforce and head count.

Brexit optimism
GBPUSD trades +0.15% ticking a few pips lower on the release. Instead the Pound remains broadly supported by Brexit optimism. Reports of progress between the EU and the UK suggests that a trade deal could still be achieved. With Biden entering the White House and a quick trade deal with the US looking less likely Boris Johnson will now have extra motivation to get a deal done.
With a less confrontational President heading to the White House, a covid vaccine in the wings we just need a Brexit trade deal and 2021 is looking like a significantly better place that 2020!

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.