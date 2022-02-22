Oil off 7-year highs, $100 still in sight, Nord Stream 2 halted

Oil has eased from 7 year highs. Energy supply disruption fears remain front and central as Germany puts the brakes on Nord Stream 2. US - Iran talks nearing the end game.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2022 6:18 PM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Supply fears lift oil prices

Oil surged to a fresh 7 year high in early trade, on fears of supply disruption, as the market digested news that Russia recognized two breakaway Ukrainian states, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Under the cloak of “peacekeeping” Putin proceeded to send troops into these regions, heightening tensions in Ukraine. His moves raise fears that he will look to dismantle Ukraine, piece by piece.

The West condemned Putin’s actions and have applied sanctions on Russia, steering clear of the energy sector, well almost. Europe is highly reliant on Russia for energy, importing around 40% of its natural gas from Russia, a level which according to the Qatar energy minister, would be impossible to source from another country rapidly.

Given the low gas storage levels in Europe and surging inflation, any restriction to energy supply would be hard hitting to Europe itself.

Nord Stream 2

Even so the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the certification process for the Nord Stream2 pipeline in response to Russia’s actions. The pipeline which runs direct to Germany was projected to help ease the energy crisis in Europe. The move was seen as one of the strongest measures Europe could take against Russia. Putin said Russia aims to continue uninterrupted supplies of energy, which helped eases prices off session highs, although the oil markets are clearly taking these comments with a pinch of salt as oil trades 2% higher still on the day.

Fears that Russia could opt to weaponize gas or energy supplies is a very real concerns, underpinning prices in the whole energy complex. Oil may have eased back from the session high of $99.40 but oil to $100 is looking highly likely unless there is a massive de-escalation in the current situation.

Iran nuclear deal

The other story to keep an eye on, which is helping bring oil prices lower is the US - Iran nuclear talks, which appear to be reaching their end game. If a deal is reached 1 million bpd of Iranian oil could come flooding back to the market. The prospect of a deal is helping to balance the Russia, Ukraine fears.

Client data

According to our client data, just 8% of our clients were long US crude 11 days ago, that percentage increased to 53% by the end of last week and was 38% yesterday.

 Brent Chart

brent chart

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Russia Oil Brent Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Russia articles

banks_03
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 06:01 PM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Natural Gas ekes out all-time highs
    By:
    May 3, 2022 06:27 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Natural Gas soars to highest level since October on new EU sanctions
      By:
      April 5, 2022 02:53 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD/RUB back to pre-invasion levels; watch USD/PLN and USD/HUF
        By:
        March 30, 2022 05:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.