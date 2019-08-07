NZDUSD crashes below 4 year support further downside ahead

RBNZ ultra-dovish monetary policy adds further downside pressure in NZD/USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2019 2:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The New Zealand central bank, RBNZ has taken the markets by surprise by offering a bigger interest rate cut of 50 bps (25 bps cut consensus) on its official cash rate to bring it down to a record low of 1.00% today.

In addition, RBNZ governor Orr has signalled further monetary policy easing could be possible due to heightened uncertainty in the global economic outlook reinforced by the trade tension between U.S. and China. He also hinted at non-conventional easing policies.

After today’s monetary policy decision, RBNZ can be considered as the most dovish central bank among the developed countries as it was the first to cut interest rate in May and now becomes the first to enact a straight 50 bps cut within a single meeting for this on-going global monetary easing cycle.

Medium-term (1-3weeks) technical analysis outlook on NZD/USD



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 – 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.6445

Pivot (key resistance): 0.6510

Supports: 0.6285 & 0.6195

Next resistance: 0.6590

Directional View (1 -3 weeks)

Minor bounce before new potential new drop. Bearish bias in any bounces below 0.6510 key medium-term pivotal resistance for another potential bearish impulsive down leg to target the next supports at 0.6285 and 0.6195.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 0.6510 negates the bearish tone a for a squeeze up to retest the next resistance at 0.6590 (also 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from 19 Jul high to today’s intraday low of 0.6376.

Key elements

  • The pair has staged a bearish breakdown below major primary ascending range support in place since Aug 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 0.6510 which also confluences with the upper boundary of a minor descending channel in place since 19 Jul 2019 high.
  • The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has almost reached at extreme oversold level which suggests the risk of a minor rebound due to an overstretched condition in downside momentum of price action.
  • The 0.6195 key medium-term support is defined by a Fibonacci projection level, the Aug 2015 swing low and the long-term secular ascending channel support in place since Oct 2000 low.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.