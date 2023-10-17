Nasdaq 100: The fine line between bullish and bearish

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:15 AM
stocks_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

If we take a step back to admire the view, the Nasdaq 100 appears defiantly bullish with the clout of net-long asset managers fully behind it. Yet with so many headline risks, earnings season, and Fed members speaking this week, it could struggle to break a key resistance over the near term if geopolitical risks intensify amid calls of 'higher for longer' interest rates.

 

  • The Nasdaq displays a strong bullish trend on the weekly chart
  • Yet it trades within a consolidation on the weekly chart that could move sharply lower and still retain its bullish trend
  • Market positioning among asset managers remains firmly bullish, and perhaps too bullish given headline risks
  • The Middle East conflict, higher for longer rates and calls for a recession could weigh on sentiment
  • The daily chart has hit clear resistance levels that it might struggle to break above in the near-term

 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis (weekly chart):

The Nasdaq’s weekly trend structure is very bullish, with a clear impulsive leg higher from the 2022 low with shallow retracements. The weekly RSI (14) remains positive above 50 and has recently curled higher with prices, and prices are holding above the 10-week EMA.

 

The Nasdaq has also responded well with Fibonacci levels on the weekly chart, with its retracement from its all-time high to the 2022 low stalling around a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the current retracement holding above the 23.6%.

 

With that said, a bullish divergence has not formed to warn the end of the correction could be near, and prices could fall back the 14,000 or the August high and retain its bullish trend. And market positioning also has me a little wary that perhaps asset managers have been too bullish for too long on Nasdaq futures.

 

20231017nasdaqWK

 

Nasdaq 100 market positioning

Asset managers remain heavily long Nasdaq 100 futures according to the commitment of traders report (COT). Net-long exposure has remained above +1 standard deviation since May using data from 2016 to warn of a sentiment extreme. I used 2016 as the starting point of the calculation before prior to 20165 showed much higher levels of open interest and therefore a higher level of net-long exposure.

 

Gross longs moved lower ahead of the Nasdaq 100 top, so perhaps we could use a rise of gross longs in future to help time the Nasdaq’s next major rally. Gross shorts remain relatively low, but in the event of an economic downturn or black swan event, I’d expect shorts to pick up very quickly and weigh on the Nasdaq.

 

20231017nasdaqpositioning

 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily chart shows that the market has been oscillating since the July high, although each decline has found support around the June 8 opening gap. Three lower highs have formed on the daily chart and prices remain beneath the a retracement line, and unless we see widespread risk-on for global markets then we favour another leg lower on the daily chart.

 

  • Bears could seek to fade into minor rallies beneath last week’s high / the bearish trendline with a stop loss above the 15,600 handle
  • Initial target could be the 14,800 handle or gap support
  • Widespread risk-off could assume a break to new lows and for prices to head towards 14,000 / 38.2% Fibonacci level
  • A clear break above 15,600 assumes bullish continuation and for a move to 16,000 / July high

 

20231017nasdaqD1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Pops higher on RBA minutes scattered with hawkish tinges
Today 01:08 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Tentative rebound subject to substantial headline risk
Today 12:03 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
Yesterday 10:25 PM
AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Russell 2000 shrugs off Mid-East crisis, Oil slips
Yesterday 06:54 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could rise further as traders eye MidEast situation
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Chart showing uptrend
AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:37 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could rise further as traders eye MidEast situation
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks rise cautiously with Middle East & earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 12:52 PM
        channel_03
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 16, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.