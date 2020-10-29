Lagarde Dovishness Helps Push Euros Lower EURUSD EURCAD EURAUD

With the dovishness of the ECB and the national lockdowns in Europe, Euro pairs are lower

October 29, 2020 11:54 AM

Lagarde Dovishness Helps Push Euro Lower: EUR/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD

The ECB met today, and as expected, left rates unchanged.  Also as expected, ECB members said they will wait until the December meeting when staff projections will be released until making their next move.  However, during the press conference afterwards, ECB President was extremely dovish noting that there is clear deterioration in their outlook and that there is little doubt that the ECB will act in December.  As a result, Euro pairs have extended their losses so far today.

EUR/USD

The EUR/USD has achieved its target from the breakdown of the triangle near 1.1700 and has pushed below horizontal support near 1.1690 to its lowest levels in over a month.  Next support is the September 28th lows near 1.1615. Bears will be looking to enter shorts near at prior resistance near 1.1690/1.1700.  The RSI is in oversold territory on a 240-minute chart, so a bounce is not out of the question.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD has been strengthening over the last few weeks with the weakness in Crude oil (weakness in CAD as well), trading in an upward sloping channel since putting in lows on October 14th just below 1.5400.  Today’s comments from the ECB helped to push the pair back towards the bottom of the channel with a large bearish engulfing candle on the 240-minute timeframe, overtaking the bearish crude theme.   1.5562 is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the October 14th lows to today’s highs.   The bottom trendline of the rising channel crosses near this point as well at 1.5542, and then the 50% retracement level at 1.5528.  Although EUR/CAD may bounce off the support, sellers may enter at horizontal resistance near 1.5600.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/AUD

EUR/AUD looks a lot like EUR/USD before it broke lower out of the triangle: lower highs and lower lows.  With the bearish engulfing candle on a 240-minute timeframe, watch for the pair to possibly head lower towards support at the bottom of the triangle near 1.6460. The pair will need to close below 1.6590 to make that next move!  Resistance is at todays highs and the downward sloping trendline near 1.6690.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the dovishness of the ECB and the national lockdowns in Europe, Euro pairs are lower today.  As long as these 2 factors remain a constant for Europe, the Euro should remain under pressure.


Related tags: Forex EUR USD ECB

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.