Gold holds above the 200 DMA at the start of the NFP week

Gold rose 0.4% last week, marking the second straight week of gains. The

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 30, 2022 1:55 PM
Gold nuggets
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold rose 0.4% last week, marking the second straight week of gains. The precious metal found support, as investors become less sensitive to Ukraine headlines, from a weaker USD and cooling expectations that the Fed will act aggressively to rein in interest rates. 

Softer inflation data combined with comments from Atlantic Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic that the Fed could press pause on the rate hiking cycle after two 50 basis point hikes in June and July, should the data suggest it, caused investors to reassess the likelihood of an overly aggressive Fed, which is good news for non-yielding gold. 

Currently, the money markets see Fed rate hikes by the end of the year at 180 basis points, down from 193 basis points. 

Treasury yields are also at the lowest level since mid-April, which is also keeping the precious metal buoyant. 

As investors become more immune to Russia’s war headlines, the risk premium in gold is starting to unwind, which acts as a drag on the price. 

Looking ahead 

Today Memorial Day holiday in the US means holiday-thinned trade. However, looking out across the week, there is plenty of data to be moving Gold, including ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing data and, of course, the US nonfarm payroll by the end of the week. Investors will be watching closely for signs that the labour market is starting to slow as recession fears build. 

Where next for Gold prices? 

The Gold price continues to trade above the 200 sma and more recently has found support on the 20 sma at 1849, allowing gold to look towards last week’s high of 1870. A move above here could bring 1890, the March 30 low, into play. 

However, the RSI remains modestly bearish, keeping sellers optimistic about further downside. Failure of the 20 sma to hold could expose the 200 sma at 1840, ahead of 1810. It would take a move below 1787 to create a lower low. 

gold3005ci

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.