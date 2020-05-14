Gold First Meaningful Upside Breakout

Spot gold confirmed the first meaningful upside breakout, as it becomes more clear that U.S. President Donald Trump is playing a mind game with China...

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2020 10:49 PM
Gold: First Meaningful Upside Breakout

Spot gold climbed 0.8% to $1,730.3 yesterday, up for a third straight session and confirmed the first meaningful upside breakout

It becomes more clear that U.S. President Donald Trump is playing a mind game with China, aiming to divert public attention away from his ineffective response to the coronavirus in the early stages.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said he was disappointed with China over its handling of the health crisis, threatening that he "could cut off the whole relationship". He also launched new measures against China, as he is "looking at" Chinese companies listed on the U.S. stock exchanges, which do not follow his country's accounting rules.

From a technical point of view, spot gold has confirmed an upside breakout as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling an end of the consolidation and a resume of bullish trend. The level at $1,685 might be considered as the nearest support, and a break-through from the 1st resistance at $1,748 would open a path to the next resistance at $1,790. Alternatively, losing $1,685 may trigger a pull-back to $1,640.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

For intraday as shown on the 1-hour chart, spot gold remains on the upside after breaking above an ascending triangle pattern, targeting April high. Bullish investor may consider $1,723 as the nearest support, with 1st and 2nd resistance likely to be located at $1,743 and $1,748 respectively. In an alternative scenario, a break below $1,723 might trigger a return to $1,711 on the downside.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Commodities Gold China Trump

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.