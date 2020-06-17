In the UK, the FTSE looks set to fare marginally better than its European peers. Hopes that Boris Johnson could scarp the two-meter rule soon, in addition to optimism surrounding trade deals with Australia and New Zealand are helping to underpin sentiment.

GBP Gains As Inflation +0.5% yoy in May

The Pound has unexpectedly spiked into positive territory versus the USD following the release of some pretty grim inflation data. Consumer prices were flat month on moth in May, however, on an annual basis inflation increased a lacklustre 0.5%, down from 0.8% but in line with expectation. In a classic glass half full approach, the Pound is taking solace from the fact that inflation wasn’t worse than forecast.

This reading is unlikely to prompt the Bank of England to cut rates when it gives its rate announcement tomorrow. An additional £100 billion in QE is already priced in.