Brexit is never far from any pound traders’ thoughts. The Brexit bill was signed off yesterday by the European Commission President Ursula der van Leynes. It will now go to the European Parliament on 29th January for ratification before Brexit next week on 31st January and the start of the all-important trade talks.

Levels to watch:

Pound’s sell ff has seen it slip through 200 sma on 4 hour chart. It remains above 100 & 50 sma. Momentum remains to the upside.

Immediate support can be seen at $1.3080 prior to $1.3050 before $1.2950 (Jan low).

Resistance can be seen at $1.3120, prior to $1.3150, $1.3170 (today’s high) before $1.3210 (high 6th Jan).