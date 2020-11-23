FTSE Rises As Vaccine Confidence Lifts

Looking ahead manufacturing & services PMIs for the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be in focus. Preliminary readings for November business activity in the Eurozone are expected to be dismal owing the resurgence of covid and second round of lockdown restrictions. Last months’ readings showed a slight decrease, this month’s readings are expected to show a significant deterioration in activity level.

UK manufacturing and services PMI will also be in focus, The UK economy has proved to be resilient, strengthening after the March / April lockdown. However, this strength eased slightly in October as fresh lockdown restrictions in part of the UK came into force. November’s data is expected to show a continued weakening in November reflecting the fallout from the national lockdown across the UK which started on 5th November.

