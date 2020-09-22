FTSE points higher as curfew expected

The Pound came under pressure in the previous session as investors weighed up the economic impact of the risks to the UK economy. Tighter restrictions and potential negative rates leave little for the Pound to cheer. Whilst Boris Johnson’s speech could impact sterling, an appearance by BoE’s Governor Andrew Baily could direct the Pound in the near term. Andrew Bailey could use this as a chance to clarify the central bank’s thinking over negative rates following an admission last week that the BoE is heading in that direction.

Powell & Mnuchin promoting stimulus?

In the US session attention will be firmly on Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell & Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as they appear before the Hose and Senate. Both players are expected to press Congress for additional fiscal stimulus, after the Republicans and Democrats have failed to agree to additional stimulus since the expiry of the $600 unemployment benefit top up in July.

FTSE Chart