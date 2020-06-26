FTSE moves gingerly higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2020 6:04 AM
0 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

London shares started the day’s trading higher but a dip in the share value of grocery groups, fashion chains, banks and  property firms capped the FTSE’s progress.

A mixture of service sector companies is lifting the index but the rally feels like a house of cards. Although many analysts point to the early reopening in Texas and Florida as the main culprits of the current record rise in cases in those two states, which no doubt they are, the excitement of some citizens after being cooped up indoors for a few months is something that is being faced in every region that is reopening, including the UK. Pictures of busy UK beaches during the current heatwave are fanning concerns over a second wave and some cautiousness.

But for all the enthusiastic sun-bathers there are also the more cautious consumers. As UK pubs and bars start wiping off the dust ahead of the reopening next weekend owners worry that the consumer will remain fearful and come only in small numbers, not only because of health precautions but also the hassle that will be involved including leaving contact details and records of customer visits.

Owners like pub and hotel group Marston’s, which dipped more than 6% in early trade, are bracing themselves for a smaller number of visitors and potentially for the closure of some of the least popular pubs. Major pub group JD Wetherspoon’s share price is holding up better as it is the only chain that has committed to opening all of its venues in July.

The cost of the pandemic to retail businesses is continuing to show every day.  UK shopping centre owner Intu is heading into administration after it failed to agree on a debt deal; shares are trading down 48% this morning.

So far, services and support companies are holding up best, notably Rentokil, Smiths Group and Smurfit Kappa.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.